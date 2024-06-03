2024 primary election: Research the 2 Republican candidates for 16th Circuit Solicitor

Two Republican candidates are running in the June 11 primary for 16th Circuit Solicitor, the top prosecutor for York and Union counties.

The candidates are incumbent Kevin Brackett and Tyler Bratton. There is no Democratic primary for solicitor.

Early voting began May 28, and runs through June 7. In South Carolina, any registered voter can vote in one party primary. Voters do not register by political party in South Carolina.

In preparation for the election, The Herald sent surveys to both candidates asking questions about their backgrounds and platforms.

Both candidates running for solicitor responded to The Herald’s questionnaire. Their answers are below in alphabetical order by last name.

Kevin Brackett

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024:

59

Campaign website or social media page:

www.brackettforsolicitor.com

Party affiliation and office you’re seeking:

Republican candidate for 16th Circuit Solicitor

Occupation:

Solicitor

Education:

BA, International Studies and Juris Doctorate

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought or held):

Solicitor, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020

Please list your highlights of civic involvement:

Prosecutor in the 16th Circuit Solicitors Office since 1991; Board of York County Boys Home and Sexual Assault Resource Center, York County All On Board; active supporter of local charities including Safe Passage, Keystone, Children’s Attention Home, Boys and Girls Club and numerous others.

What is the most important issue facing prosecutors in handling criminal cases and seeking justice for victims and the public, while at the same time maintaining public trust in a fair judicial process?

For some time now I have been advocating for changes to how judges are selected in South Carolina. Currently the legislature hires, funds and can dismiss judges when they come up for reappointment. One branch of our government should not so thoroughly dominate another. The authority for selection should be divided between the Executive and Legislative branches and the citizenry should have the ability to remove underperforming judges in non-partisan, uncontested retention referendums.

How will you and your prosecutors work with law enforcement to seek successful prosecution of cases filed by police to enhance public safety?

I am proud of the record our office has established in this area over the last two decades. We have excellent relationships built on open and honest communication. Law enforcement involves our office early in major or complex cases. We always work together to identify all the relevant evidence available. We include law enforcement during the course of the prosecution so they can assist us and give input. All of this translates into a tremendous amount of trust between the agencies.

How can your office best be accountable and transparent to the public in handling cases that impact the public perception of a fair judicial system for all, such as officer involved shootings, police powers and use of force complaints, and public corruption allegations?

If the criminal justice system is to be respected by the citizens it protects it must be open and transparent to the greatest extent possible. When public officials are the subject of inquiry great care must be taken to ensure the public has access to not only the decisions made but the facts and evidence that justify those decisions and the applicable law. In any instance where the impartiality of the prosecutor can be reasonably questioned, cases should be assigned to another prosecutor.

Tyler Bratton

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024:

37

Campaign website or social media page:

www.brattonforsolicitor.com

Party affiliation and office you’re seeking:

Republican, Solicitor for the 16th Circuit

Occupation:

Public Defender

Education:

BA Clemson University, JD Charleston School of Law

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought or held):

No

Please list your highlights of civic involvement:

Member of the Board of Directors for Bethelwoods, Ruling Elder in the Presbyterian Church, member of a task force to educate school children on the criminal justice system in an effort to ensure they stay out of it in the future. Mental Health court liaison.

What is the most important issue facing prosecutors in handling criminal cases and seeking justice for victims and the public, while at the same time maintaining public trust in a fair judicial process?

The criminal justice system will crumble and fail without the communities belief that it works and is working for them. Therefore, communication and transparency with victims, police agencies, and the community is the most critical aspect of running a great Solicitor’s Office.

How will you and your prosecutors work with law enforcement to seek successful prosecution of cases filed by police to enhance public safety?

Communication and education. Law enforcement needs their voices heard before a case is disposed of in court. Their voices are important to understanding the gravity of the situation because they are the boots on the ground. Law enforcement also needs periodic education, with local examples if errors are made, on how to make a good case that prosecutors feel confident with winning at trial.

How can your office best be accountable and transparent to the public in handling cases that impact the public perception of a fair judicial system for all, such as officer involved shootings, police powers and use of force complaints, and public corruption allegations?

Availability, communication, and admitting mistakes while learning from them. Being available to talk to the public when they request a discussion. Communicating on why issues are handled like they are. Admitting mistakes when law enforcement or the Solicitor’s Office makes mistakes. There was only one perfect man to walk the earth and we are all called to try to be like him.