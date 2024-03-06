2024 primary election: Polls close; Shasta County vote results set for release

Polls in California closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and ballot counting is underway at the Shasta County Elections Office in the recall election against Supervisor Kevin Crye, three supervisor races and Measures C and D.

The first batch of results from the March 5 primary election are expected to be released just after 8 p.m.

Live updates: 2024 Shasta County primary election results

Kevin Crye recall election

Voters in Shasta County were deciding the political future of Crye, who represents District 1, the Redding seat covering the downtown, portions of the north and south sides and portions of the Enterprise area.

Four-way race in District 2; Rickert, Jones defending District 3, 4 seats

In District 2, candidates Susanne Baremore, Laura Hobbs, Allen Long and Dan Sloan are vying to replace Supervisor Tim Garman, who due to redrawn lines, no longer lives in the district. He chose not to seek reelection.

In District 3, Supervisor Mary Rickert is defending her seat against challengers Win Carpenter and Corkey Harmon.

In District 4, Supervisor Patrick Jones is defending his seat against challenger Matt Plummer.

Measures C on term limits, Measure D on charter county

Voters decided on two ballot measures. Measure C limits supervisors to two terms, while Measure D decides whether Shasta becomes a charter county in which supervisors could have more government control.

Congressional, state Senate and Assembly District 1 contests

Voters also were deciding on the races for

California Congressional District 1

California Senate District 1

California Assembly District 1

