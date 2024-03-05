2024 Primary Election: Your North Carolina voter guide

Here is everything you need to know to cast your ballot and make your voice heard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina will hold its primary election on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, and its general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

What is the next election?

Statewide Primary Election — March 5

The 2024 primary election, including the presidential preference primary, is Tuesday, March 5. During this election, voters choose which candidates should be the party nominees to appear on the general election ballot. The 2024 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Offices up for election in 2024 include the following:

U.S. President

U.S. House of Representatives

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Secretary of State

State Auditor

State Treasurer

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Attorney General

Agriculture Commissioner

Labor Commissioner

Insurance Commissioner

State Senator

State Representative

N.C. Supreme Court Justice

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge

Superior Court Judge

District Court Judge

District Attorney

County Commissioner

Clerk of Superior Court

Register of Deeds

You can also use the NC Local Voter Tool for a list of local contests and election dates.

When and how can I vote?

Absentee Voting

The absentee ballot return deadline for the 2024 primary election is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. The primary election is also on Tuesday, March 5.

Read here to learn more: Detailed Instructions to Vote By Mail.

Election Day

Registered voters in North Carolina may vote at their assigned polling place. Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

The busiest times tend to be early in the morning and just before the polls close. Avoid longer lines by voting at off-peak times.

Unsure if you’re registered?

Find out if you are registered to vote in NC by entering your information into the Voter Search.

Who is on my ballot?

You can get a preview of your ballot by looking up your voter registration online using this handy Voter Search tool from the State Board of Elections. Search using your first and last name. You can also include your birth year and county to narrow your search.

Once you find your name, click into your voter profile and scroll down until you see the section titled “Your Sample Ballot.”

For the upcoming November general election, you will only see one ballot.

For March’s primary election, you will see the ballot that corresponds to your registered party; if you are registered as unaffiliated, you will see multiple possible ballots depending on whether you wish to vote in the Democratic primary, Republican primary, or Nonpartisan primary.

Where is my polling place?

If you are voting on Election Day, put your first and last name into the North Carolina Voter Search tool and click on your profile to find your “Election Day Polling Place.”

On Election Day, this is the only location where you will be allowed to vote.

Who is up for election?

You can find the full list of candidates running for office in the North Carolina State Board of Elections candidate guide.

What qualifications do I need to meet to vote?

On Election Day, you:

Must be a citizen of the United States.

Must live in the county where you are registered to vote for at least 30 days before Election Day.

Must be at least 18 years old for a general election. You can submit a registration form up to two years before your 18th birthday if you will be 18 by the time of the next general election. 17-year-olds can vote in a primary election if they will be 18 in time for the general election.

Must not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction (including probation or parole). If a prospective voter has previously been convicted of a felony, his/her citizenship rights must be restored. Visit the NC State Board of Elections website for more information on voting rights for people in the North Carolina criminal justice system.

Do I need a photo ID to vote?

Yes. Voters will be asked to show photo ID when voting in North Carolina. Most voters will simply show their driver’s license. But there are many other acceptable photo IDs.

If a voter does not have an acceptable photo ID, they can get one for free from their county board of elections. Learn more at Get a Free Voter Photo ID.

Voters can also get a free ID card from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Find more information under “No-Fee ID Cards” at State IDs | NCDMV.

All voters will be allowed to vote with or without a photo ID: If a voter cannot show a photo ID when voting in person, they can still vote by filling out an ID Exception Form.

If absentee-by-mail voters are unable to include a copy of their photo ID with their ballot return envelope, they can also fill out an ID Exception Form with their ballot.

Find more information under ID Exceptions here.

Get involved

If you’re interested in becoming an election worker, let the State Board of Elections know.

Voting information for Charlotte-area counties

