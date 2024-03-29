2024 primary day election results: Cook County state’s attorney
Clayton Harris III and Eileen O’Neill Burke are competing in the Democratic primary to succeed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Bob Fioretti is running unopposed in the Republican primary.
Votes will be counted in contested races after polls close in Illinois at 7 p.m. Central. See statewide election results here. Last minute questions about voting? View our voter guide. Here is one for Chicago residents and one for suburban residents.