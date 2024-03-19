2024 primary day election results: 11th Congressional District of Illinois
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Incumbent Bill Foster, a Democrat, faces a primary challenger: Qasim Rashid. Multiple Republicans are competing in the primary: Susan Hathaway-Altman, Jerry Evans and Kent Mercado.
Votes will be counted in contested races after polls close in Illinois at 7 p.m. Central. See statewide election results here. Last minute questions about voting? View our voter guide. Here is one for Chicago residents and one for suburban residents.