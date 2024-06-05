These 2024 presidential candidates dropped out. They're still getting votes in primaries

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump easily won the Democratic and Republican primary races across five states and D.C. on Tuesday, but challengers took a larger share of the vote than some might have predicted.

We look at the Democratic presidential candidates that collected at least 5% of the vote on June 4:

June 4 Democratic primaries

President Joe Biden: According to the Associated Press, Biden won 91.2% of the Democratic vote in Montana with 98% of the votes tallied, 88.5% in New Jersey with 90% of the votes tallied, 87.2% in the District of Columbia with 71% of the votes counted, 83.5% in New Mexico with 98% of the votes in and 74.6% in South Dakota with 98% of the votes in.

Marianne Williamson, a progressive candidate running on a platform emphasizing economic reform, won 4.5% of the vote in D.C., 6.7% of the vote in New Mexico, and 11.6% in South Dakota.

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks to a group of supporters on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Oldham County, Ky.

Uncommitted: Many Democratic voters who oppose Biden’s policies, notably his initial support for the Israeli offensive, have taken to voting “uncommitted” as a form of protest. The phrase “Justice For Palestine, Permanent Ceasefire Now!” appeared by “uncommitted” on the ballot in some New Jersey districts, according to several local outlets.

More: Biden administration acknowledges possible Israeli weapons misuse in report to Congress

Uncommitted voters made up 8.7% of the electorate in New Jersey and 9.8% in New Mexico.

No preference

8.8% of Montana Democratic voters selected “no preference.”

Dean Phillips, a Minnesota congressman who dropped out of the race after Super Tuesday in March, got 9.6% of the Democratic vote in South Dakota.

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips on Minnesota at the First in the Nation Dinner and Celebration in Columbia, S.C. on Jan 27, 2024.

Write in

7.1% of voters wrote in candidates in D.C.

June 4 Republican primaries

We look at the Republican presidential candidates that received votes on June 4:

Trump ran uncontested in New Jersey and South Dakota. In New Mexico, he got 84.5%. won Montana with 90.9%

In Montana, 9.1% of Republicans voted “No preference.”

In New Mexico, 3.4% voted “Uncommitted.”

Also, in New Mexico, three Republican candidates who had already dropped out of the race months before collectively received 12% of the total Republican turnout.

Nikki Haley won 8.6%

Chris Christie won 2.6%

Vivek Ramaswamy won 0.9%

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: ex-2024-presidential-candidates-still-getting-votes