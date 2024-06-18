2024 Pet Mayor election underway in Corrales

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico primary may be over but there’s still one vote to be made in the Metro. The Village of Corrales has opened up applications for its annual Pet Mayor election.

The village says the six candidates from last year had a very tight race before Wendall, the current pet mayor, came out on top. There’s no charge to enter the race but voters are $1 each and people can vote as often as they like.

