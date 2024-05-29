These are the 2024 nominees for Star Students recognition

The following students were nominated by their high school guidance department for recognition as Star Students:

  • Matthew Allport, Cuyahoga Falls High School

  • Finnerty Barger, Western Reserve Academy

  • Austin Biggin, Rootstown High School

  • Emma Brand, Cuyahoga Falls High School

  • Luke Buxton, East Canton High School

  • Corinne Casenhiser, Stow-Munroe Falls High School

  • Alexandra (Jen) Chanthaseng, Orrville High School

  • Bryan Cook, Stow-Munroe Falls High School

  • John Crawford, Brunswick High School

  • Corbin Cunningham, Chippewa Jr./Sr. High School

  • Madison Doran, Streetsboro High School

  • Steven Duffy, Woodridge High School

  • Dylan Easterling, Northwest High School

  • Chloe Eder, Coventry High School

  • Kariane Elson, Perry High School

  • Amelia Ferguson, Ravenna High School

  • Jacob Fiddler, Sandy Valley High School

  • Mia Gaetjens, Mogadore Senior High School

  • Ashton Getz, Perry High School

  • Ellie Grinder, Northwest High School

  • Ian Hartman, Springfield High School

  • Madison Heiser, Canton Central Catholic

  • Charles Hite, Archbishop Hoban High School

  • Isabella Hunter, Crestwood 7-12 Campus

  • Naomi Keib, Smithville High School

  • Alexander Keister, Louisville High School

  • Madilynn Kilgore, Rittman High School

  • Grace Kirkhart, Chippewa Jr./Sr. High School

  • Abbie Klein, Lake Center Christian

  • Madelyn Kost, Buckeye High School

  • Zachary Kurt, Medina High School

  • Katie (Katherine) Lane, Mogadore Senior High School

  • Rowan Laughlin, Canton South High School

  • Braylie Law, Hoover High School

  • Isabella "Ella" Anne Lewis, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School

  • Kelly Lewis, Highland High School

  • Hunter Manson, Washington High School

  • Gavin McKinnon, Hoover High School

  • Ryan Miller, Orrville High School

  • Benjamin Moser, Wadsworth High School

  • Joseph Naiman, Tallmadge High School

  • Mira Nofal, Brunswick High School

  • Alexander Randall, Cloverleaf High School

  • Gabrielle Rice, Wooster High School

  • Kayla Ritzman, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

  • Edgar San Jose, Green High School

  • Ashley Schreiber, Norton High School

  • Raechel Serafimov, Woodridge High School

  • Josh Smucker, Smithville High School

  • Daniel Soehnlen, Fairless High School

  • Jackson Stansifer, Wooster High School

  • Josaphyna Stevens, Canton Central Catholic

  • Rachel Tan, Tallmadge High School

  • Andrew VanSickle, Kingsway Christian School

  • Samuel Vogel, Hudson High School

  • Sydney Walker, Kingsway Christian School

  • Kyle Werbeck, Waterloo High School

  • Asher Wooten, Rittman High School

  • Jason Wei, Coventry High School

