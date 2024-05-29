These are the 2024 nominees for Star Students recognition
The following students were nominated by their high school guidance department for recognition as Star Students:
Matthew Allport, Cuyahoga Falls High School
Finnerty Barger, Western Reserve Academy
Austin Biggin, Rootstown High School
Emma Brand, Cuyahoga Falls High School
Luke Buxton, East Canton High School
Corinne Casenhiser, Stow-Munroe Falls High School
Alexandra (Jen) Chanthaseng, Orrville High School
Bryan Cook, Stow-Munroe Falls High School
John Crawford, Brunswick High School
Corbin Cunningham, Chippewa Jr./Sr. High School
Madison Doran, Streetsboro High School
Steven Duffy, Woodridge High School
Dylan Easterling, Northwest High School
Chloe Eder, Coventry High School
Kariane Elson, Perry High School
Amelia Ferguson, Ravenna High School
Jacob Fiddler, Sandy Valley High School
Mia Gaetjens, Mogadore Senior High School
Ashton Getz, Perry High School
Ellie Grinder, Northwest High School
Ian Hartman, Springfield High School
Madison Heiser, Canton Central Catholic
Charles Hite, Archbishop Hoban High School
Isabella Hunter, Crestwood 7-12 Campus
Naomi Keib, Smithville High School
Alexander Keister, Louisville High School
Madilynn Kilgore, Rittman High School
Grace Kirkhart, Chippewa Jr./Sr. High School
Abbie Klein, Lake Center Christian
Madelyn Kost, Buckeye High School
Zachary Kurt, Medina High School
Katie (Katherine) Lane, Mogadore Senior High School
Rowan Laughlin, Canton South High School
Braylie Law, Hoover High School
Isabella "Ella" Anne Lewis, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School
Kelly Lewis, Highland High School
Hunter Manson, Washington High School
Gavin McKinnon, Hoover High School
Ryan Miller, Orrville High School
Benjamin Moser, Wadsworth High School
Joseph Naiman, Tallmadge High School
Mira Nofal, Brunswick High School
Alexander Randall, Cloverleaf High School
Gabrielle Rice, Wooster High School
Kayla Ritzman, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
Edgar San Jose, Green High School
Ashley Schreiber, Norton High School
Raechel Serafimov, Woodridge High School
Josh Smucker, Smithville High School
Daniel Soehnlen, Fairless High School
Jackson Stansifer, Wooster High School
Josaphyna Stevens, Canton Central Catholic
Rachel Tan, Tallmadge High School
Andrew VanSickle, Kingsway Christian School
Samuel Vogel, Hudson High School
Sydney Walker, Kingsway Christian School
Kyle Werbeck, Waterloo High School
Asher Wooten, Rittman High School
Jason Wei, Coventry High School
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 2024 Star Student nominees Stark Summit Portage Wayne Medina Holmes