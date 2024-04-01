2024 NFL draft in Detroit: Where to find souvenirs across Detroit

Detroit's not the kind of city where you pass by tourist shop after tourist shop and people walk around with t-shirts and tote bags that read "I 🧡 Detroit."

But if you're in the market for a tangible token of your days in Detroit, you can still discover plenty of hidden treasures tucked away, and when you do, you'll quickly find that Motor City memorabilia is a lot less gimmicky and a lot more nifty.

Here's some places to get you started on your souvenir hunt.

City Bird

City Bird at 460 W. Canfield Street in Midtown sells a variety of creative merchandise relating to Detroit and Michigan culture, like t-shirts with sketches of the Nain Rouge or a cartoon Detroit coney dog and a coffee mug with "313" made up of tiny Detroit-themed drawings. They also sell accessories, kitchen and living goods that have nothing to do with Detroit and everything to do with esthetics.

Pure Detroit

Pure Detroit is located inside the Fisher Building at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., where they sell simple but eye-catching apparel and home goods relating to the 313. Pure Detroit has another location in Midtown, but Fisher Building location offers tours.

Born in Detroit

Born in Detroit at 1275 Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit is a limited-time pop-up shop timed up with the NFL draft. The store is set to close on April 30, as soon as the draft is over, although if Born in Detroit does well enough during the draft, the owners may look into a permanent location. As you might expect, the store is known for its apparel that reads "Born in Detroit" in many different styles from big block letters to graffiti lettering to license plate text, plus a handful of other items that have to do with the Motor City.

Georgette Tomey browses inside the Michigan-owned and operated Born In Detroit Apparel, LLC pop-up storefront in Detroit on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Fanatic U

Fanatic U at 1901 Brush St. in downtown Detroit, is a sportswear shop with gear to support your favorite Detroit sports teams. Whether you're looking for a Lions jersey, a Pistons tee, a Red Wings sweatshirt, or a Tigers ball cap, Fanatic U has everything and more.

DeVries & Co

At 2468 Market St. in Eastern Market, DeVries & Co's first floor is filled with specialty food items, but if you make it up to the second and third floors, you'll find Detroit and Michigan souvenirs and all sorts of other crafty goods.

Well Done Goods

Well Done Goods at 1515 Division St. in Eastern Market has a unique selection of Detroit merchandise mentioning topics from the 313 to the city's techno history to the coney islands to the auto industry, but their specialty just might be their series of Detroit manhole cover apparel.

Well Done Goods uses a water-based printing ink to create their signature Detroit manhole cover t-shirts.

Detroit Historical Museum

Take a trip to the Detroit Historical Museum at 5401 Woodward Ave. in Midtown and stop by the museum gift shop on your way out, where the museum sells items reminiscent of the exhibits and other Detroit-themed goods.

More places a little further out

Rust Belt Market in Ferndale at 22801 Woodward Ave.

Funky7 in Royal Oak at 411 S Main St.

Detroit Shoppe at Somerset Mall in Troy at 2800 W Big Beaver Rd.

Vintage Detroit Collection in Plymouth at 44692 Helm St.

Bizzy Buzz Artisan Market in Rochester at 409 S Main St.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2024 NFL draft in Detroit: Where to find souvenirs across Detroit