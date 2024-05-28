2024 Memorial Day services in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Memorial Day is the last Monday in May, and several services were held in San Angelo on May 27 to honor and mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. One of the largest ceremonies was at the Vietnam War Memorial at Mathis Field. Dozens of U.S. military veterans and family members attended the service organized by members of Chapter 457.

“We certainly want to be remembering our Veterans and their families that gave all,” said Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 457 President Perry Stevens, “and remembering our Veterans who are still suffering from what they’ve gone through in any war, in all the wars, different things whether it be a mental attitude or whether it be physical, but we certainly want to remember those and be able to help them.”

The Vietnam War-era Huey Helicopter is also on display at Mathis Field.

Another service was held at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Volunteers set out dozens of American flags in the Veterans Memorial area. We spoke with the Goodfellow’s Lieutenant Colonel Garret Williams about the importance of the freedoms we all enjoy.

“Americans, take this time to pause and reflect and honor the memories of those service men and women who were killed in the line of duty,” he says, “and it has profound meaning to myself as an active duty member, but I’m not alone in that. Memorial Day is a recognition of the price Americans have paid so that we can breathe the air of freedom that we do right now and it should never be lost on any American that freedom is not free.”

The Memorial service there included patriotic music and the presentation of the American flag by members of the Goodfellow Honor Guard.

Monday night, dozens of people attended the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Tom Green County Courthouse. The event honors members of the U.S. military who were killed in action. Lt. Colonel Thomas Coyle, who commands the U.S. Marine Corps detachment at Goodfellow, was the guest speaker. The County All Veterans Council organizes the annual ceremony every year and has kept the tradition for over 55 years.

“Events like this, it’s very emotional because you may not have been in the service twenty years ago when you got out but as soon as Memorial Day hits, it’s like fresh, you’re gonna remember like yesterday,” says Luis Martinez from the Tom Green County All Veterans Council. He continues, “I remember I lost her, I lost him, I lost so-and-so, it’s always fresh, and the thing I love about San Angelo is that it’s legit a community that pulls together for each other, especially for our Veterans and that’s why I’m so honored and it’s just so emotional to be here and have the city help recognize all these heroes. I mean they’re my heroes too, it’s just a huge huge honor.”

Family members of a 22-year-old U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Hood attended the ceremony; U.S. Army Sergeant Ruben Fernandez was killed in action in Iraq in 2008 after an explosive device struck his vehicle.

