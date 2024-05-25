A 2024 Memorial Day commemoration from Baltimore, OH

BALTIMORE -- On permanent display at VFW Post 3761, Baltimore is a US Navy SP-2E aircraft, BUNO 131522. This aircraft’s last operational flights were conducted by Crew 3 of Patrol Squadron Seven (VP-7) in 1965.

Several years ago, some Crew 3 members became a part of VFW Post 3761. During the process of repainting of the aircraft, the decision was made to dedicate the aircraft in memory of a VP-7 crew that was lost at sea in 1964. A monument in memory of ten US Navy Sailors lost at sea is located adjacent to the aircraft.

This memorial marker was erected by the Baltimore VFW Post 3761 to honor and remember the 10 aircrew of VP-7 that was lost at sea in 1964. The marker and the US Navy SP-2E aircraft, BUNO 131522 are available for viewing for all just outside of Baltimore, on Ohio 256, on the post lawn.

The following excerpt is from the US Navy Aircraft Accident Report:

At 9:17 PM on May 10, 1964, a flight crew of ten sailors in a US Navy SP-2E aircraft (BUNO 131481) departed Naval Station Rota, Spain for an operational flight over the Atlantic Ocean. Six hours and 23 minutes later (3:40 AM on May 11, 1964), the Captain of the Spanish Fishing vessel BERDIA reported the following “AIRCRAFT ON FIRE FALLING INTO THE SEA AT 3617N 0630W,….,FIND NO SURVIVORS”.

In memory of the VP-7 (Black Falcons) Flight Crew Lost at Sea as written by Bill McNeer.

We watched you take off at twilight,Knowing you would return at daylight.Our naive ended when the message came,That your plane was reported in flames.Although suffocating in guilt and sorrow,Duty and honor kept us going through that morrow.Looking back over these several decades of years,Our memories of you still cause us to shed tears.Beyond the mortal future, our eternal hope will never quit,Revelation 20:13 “the sea gave up the dead which were in it.”

