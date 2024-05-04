2024 Mayor’s Ball focuses on film with ‘Lights and Delights’ theme

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Mayor’s Ball was held on Saturday in Albuquerque.

Although the event has not been a “ball” for years, it still helps support several non-profits around the city.

The theme of this year’s event was “film,” and it was held at the Rail Yards near the upcoming CNM Film Academy.

Those who attended were able to get food from several local restaurants. The proceeds went to those non-profits, including “Three Sisters Kitchen” and “Centro Savila.”

