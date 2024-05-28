2024 Manatee County Election: Here are key offices up for election in Manatee this year

More than three dozen elected offices will be up for voter consideration in Manatee County this year, with at least 12 of those races already on the slate for the Aug. 20 primary.

Candidate qualifying is the week of June 10-14, which means that by noon June 14 all potential candidates for public office this year should be known.

Language for political referendums that will appear on the general election ballot isn’t due until later in the year. The most current information can be found online at www.votemanatee.com.

For now, here’s what Manatee County residents need to know before heading to the polls in 2024.

U.S. Senator and House of Representatives

Republicans Keith Gross and John Columbus, have qualified for the primary bids to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Aug. 20. Democrats Stanley Campbell, Alan Grayson, Rod Joseph, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Brian Rush will face off during the primary as well for a chance to challenge for the seat during this year's general election. Feena Bonoan has qualified to run for the seat as a Libertarian Party of Florida candidate. Ben Everidge and Tuan Nguyen have qualified as no party affiliation candidates. Howard Knepper has qualified as a write-in candidate.

Republican Eddie Speir will challenge incumbent Vern Buchanan for the U.S. House of Representatives District 16 seat in the primary. Democrats Trent Miller and Jan Schneider will also face off during the Democratic primary.

Florida House of Representatives

Republican incumbent Mike Beltran and Democrat Luther Keith Wilkins have filed to run for the Florida House District 70 seat.

Republican incumbent Will Robinson and Democrat Adriaan Jacobus DeVilliers have filed to run for the Florida House District 71 seat.

Republicans William Conerly, Alyssa Gay, Richard Green and Rich Tatem have filed to run for the Florida House District 72 seat and will face off during the primary election. They are being challenged by Democrat Lesa Miller.

Florida 12th Judicial Circuit

Republican incumbent Ed Brodsky has filed to run for the 12th Judicial Circuit state attorney seat. He remains unopposed for the seat.

Republican incumbent Larry Eger has filed to run for the 12th Judicial Circuit Public Defender seat. He remains unopposed for the seat.

Manatee County constitutional officers

Incumbent Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller Angelina Colonneso, Incumbent Property Appraiser Charles Hackney, Incumbent Sheriff Rick Wells and incumbent Tax Collector Ken Burton – all Republicans – are currently unopposed in their bids for re-election to office.

Two Republican candidates have filed to run for the Supervisor of Elections role. Former Assistant Supervisor of Elections Scott Farrington will face former Manatee County Commissioner James Satcher, who was appointed to the seat in April by Gov. Ron DeSantis, during the upcoming primary.

Manatee County Commission

Republicans Carol Anna Felts, Darin George, Keith Green and Steven Metallo will face off during the Republican primary for the open District 1 seat. Glenn Pearson has filed to run for the seat as a Democrat, and Jennifer Hamey has filed to run as an NPA candidate.

Republican candidate Talha Siddique will challenge incumbent Kevin Van Ostenbridge for the District 3 seat during the primary election. Diana Shoemaker has filed to challenge for the seat as a Democrat.

Republican candidate Robert McCann will challenge incumbent Raymond Turner, who was appointed to the District 5 seat in August 2023 by Gov. Ron DeSantis, for his seat during the primary election. Joseph Di Bartolomeo has filed to challenge for the seat as a NPA candidate.

Republican candidate April Culbreath will challenge incumbent George Kruse for the District 5 seat during the primary election. Sari Lindroos-Valimaki will challenge for the seat as a Democrat.

School Board of Manatee County

Heather Felton, Alexander Garner and Mark Stanoch have filed to run for the School Board of Manatee District 1 seat during the primary election.

Charles Kennedy has filed to run for the School Board of Manatee District 3 seat. He remains unchallenged for the seat.

Bradenton City Council

All three City of Bradenton seats up for election remain unchallenged. Incumbent Jayne Kocher has filed to run for the city council ward 1 seat. Incumbent Pamela Coachman has filed to run for the city council ward 5 seat. Incumbent Gene Brown has filed to run for the Bradenton mayor seat.

City of Palmetto

Scott Whitaker has filed to challenge incumbent Sheldon Jones for the at-large city commission seat 1 role. Incumbent Tamara Cornwell has filed to run for the at-large city commission 2 seat. Daniel West has filed to run for the Palmetto mayor seat.

Anna Maria Island

Michael Roth has filed to run for the city of Holmes Beach Mayor seat. No candidates have filed to run for office in the city of Bradenton Beach or city of Anna Maria.

Fire district seats

All seven fire district seats listed on the ballot are unchallenged. Incumbent Kellie Stoddard has filed to run for Duette Fire District Seat 1. Rob Hendrickson has filed to run for East Manatee Fire Rescue Seat 2. Incumbent John Griesi has filed to run for Parrish Fire District Seat 4. Incumbent Daniel Center has filed to run for Southern Manatee Fire District Seat 2. Incumbent James Cena has filed to run for Southern Manatee Fire District Seat 4. Incumbent Lawrence Jennis has filed to run for West Manatee Fire District Seat 1. Incumbent Robert Bennett has filed to run for West Manatee Fire District Seat 5.

