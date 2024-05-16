Here are the 2024 Leon County high school Best & Brightest award winners

Now in its 19th year, Leon County's “Best & Brightest” scholarship program honors the academic achievements of local high school students. On Wednesday, May 15, the awards program held at FSU’s Ruby Diamond Concert Hall recognized 134 talented seniors from public and private schools — and home schoolers — in 15 categories.

“The schools choose their most qualified students through their direct involvement with the academic growth of these fine young people," Laura Rogers, Program Director of the Best & Brightest, said.

Each winner receives a $1,500 scholarship and a trophy. Runners-up and honorable mentions receive scholarships of $750 and $500, respectively, and trophies. All other finalists receive a $100 scholarship in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments.

The Best & Brightest Eighth Grade Essay contest also honors 59 students who are the top three-ranking essayists from their middle schools. Those top winners will receive $100 to $500, and all essayists earn a certificate of recognition.

Here are the 2024 winners:

Art category

High school seniors from Leon County Schools were recognized for their academic achievements in 15 categories during the 19th Best & Brightest ceremony at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Winner: Liana Rieger, Leon High School

Runner-up: Onyinye Okoli, Florida State University Schools

Honorable Mention: Mary Clayton Soto, Maclay School

Athletics category

Winner: Patrick Koon, Leon High School

Runner-Up: Ashlyn Koerner, Lincoln High School

Honorable mention: Cannon Ramsey, Florida State University Schools

Business category

Winner: Kevin Wang, Rickards High School

Runner-Up: Lydia Zhao, Lincoln High School

Honorable Mention: Kaylee Sandell, Leon High School

Career/Technical category

Winner : Nia Sampson, Lincoln High School

Runner-Up: Abhigna Konanur, Rickards High School

Honorable Mention: Karen Liang, Chiles High School

Drama & Performing Arts category

Winner: Arts Oliver Jacobs, SAIL High School

Runner-Up: Louis Dearman, Maclay School

Honorable Mention: Ella Leaman, Lincoln High School

English & Language Arts category

Winner: Sophia Krizner, Maclay School

Runner-Up: Camille Friall, Leon High School

Honorable Mention: Dilahan Cavusoglu, Florida State University Schools

Journalism & Media Production category

Winner: Leah Kiros, Maclay School

Runner-Up: Dream Hogan, FAMU Developmental Research School

Honorable Mention: Amelia Haggins, Leon High School

Leadership category

Winner: Helen Conn, Leon High School

Runner-Up: Madeleine Byrd, Florida State University Schools

Honorable mention: Copeland Frazee, Maclay School

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna takes a selfie with the Best & Brightest class of 2024 on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Mathematics category

Winner: Navya Kommu, Rickards High School

Runner-Up: Nima Mollaei, Chiles High School

Honorable Mention: Samuel Plettl, Community Leadership Academy

Music category

Winner : Alexandra Jones, Leon High School

Runner-Up: Mary Caitlin Boulo, Leon County Home School

Honorable Mention: Kyla Rogers, Florida State University Schools

Public Speaking category

Winner: Kinleigh Bass, Chiles High School

Runner-Up: Victoria McQueen, Leon High School

Honorable Mention: Venkat Maddipoti, Maclay School

Science & Health category

Winner: Shiv Patel, Maclay School

Runner-Up: Sarayu Vanga, Rickards High School

Honorable Mention: Shaoyang Ma, Chiles High School

Social Science category

Honorable Mention: Gillian Tran, Leon High School

Runner-Up : Zoe Rubin, Florida State University Schools

Winner: Velan Thanasekar, Rickards High School

Technology category

Winner: James Zhang, Chiles High School

Runner-Up: Anaia Larkins, Leon High School

Honorable Mention: Nevaeh Green, FAMU Developmental Research School

World Languages category

Winner: Eryn Files, Florida State University Schools

Runner-Up: Heewon Seo, Chiles High School

Honorable Mention: Geetika Kosuri, Rickards High School

Spirit Award

Helen Conn, Leon High School

About the Best & Brightest

The annual awards are organized by World Class Schools of Leon County, a program of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

The Best & Brightest Awards was launched 19 years ago by Ron Sachs to recognize young leaders’ selfless service to others and the collective impact they make on our community. Sachs Media continues to support the program as a major sponsor, along with the Tallahassee Democrat.

Best & Brightest’s presenting sponsor, Envision Credit Union has underwritten the scholarships for this program since its inception, giving over $695,000 in scholarships to students.

