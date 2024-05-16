Here are the 2024 Leon County high school Best & Brightest award winners

Special to the Tallahassee Democrat
Now in its 19th year, Leon County's “Best & Brightest” scholarship program honors the academic achievements of local high school students. On Wednesday, May 15, the awards program held at FSU’s Ruby Diamond Concert Hall recognized 134 talented seniors from public and private schools — and home schoolers — in 15 categories.

“The schools choose their most qualified students through their direct involvement with the academic growth of these fine young people," Laura Rogers, Program Director of the Best & Brightest, said.

Each winner receives a $1,500 scholarship and a trophy. Runners-up and honorable mentions receive scholarships of $750 and $500, respectively, and trophies. All other finalists receive a $100 scholarship in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments.

The Best & Brightest Eighth Grade Essay contest also honors 59 students who are the top three-ranking essayists from their middle schools. Those top winners will receive $100 to $500, and all essayists earn a certificate of recognition.

Here are the 2024 winners:

Art category

High school seniors from Leon County Schools were recognized for their academic achievements in 15 categories during the 19th Best & Brightest ceremony at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
  • Winner: Liana Rieger, Leon High School

  • Runner-up: Onyinye Okoli, Florida State University Schools

  • Honorable Mention: Mary Clayton Soto, Maclay School

Athletics category

  • Winner: Patrick Koon, Leon High School

  • Runner-Up: Ashlyn Koerner, Lincoln High School

  • Honorable mention: Cannon Ramsey, Florida State University Schools

High school seniors from Leon County Schools were recognized for their academic achievements in 15 categories during the 19th Best & Brightest ceremony at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Business category

  • Winner: Kevin Wang, Rickards High School

  • Runner-Up: Lydia Zhao, Lincoln High School

  • Honorable Mention: Kaylee Sandell, Leon High School

Career/Technical category

  • Winner: Nia Sampson, Lincoln High School

  • Runner-Up: Abhigna Konanur, Rickards High School

  • Honorable Mention: Karen Liang, Chiles High School

High school seniors from Leon County Schools were recognized for their academic achievements in 15 categories during the 19th Best & Brightest ceremony at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Drama & Performing Arts category

  • Winner: Arts Oliver Jacobs, SAIL High School

  • Runner-Up: Louis Dearman, Maclay School

  • Honorable Mention: Ella Leaman, Lincoln High School

English & Language Arts category

  • Winner: Sophia Krizner, Maclay School

  • Runner-Up: Camille Friall, Leon High School

  • Honorable Mention: Dilahan Cavusoglu, Florida State University Schools

High school seniors from Leon County Schools were recognized for their academic achievements in 15 categories during the 19th Best & Brightest ceremony at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Journalism & Media Production category

  • Winner: Leah Kiros, Maclay School

  • Runner-Up: Dream Hogan, FAMU Developmental Research School

  • Honorable Mention: Amelia Haggins, Leon High School

Leadership category

  • Winner: Helen Conn, Leon High School

  • Runner-Up: Madeleine Byrd, Florida State University Schools

  • Honorable mention: Copeland Frazee, Maclay School

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna takes a selfie with the Best & Brightest class of 2024 on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Mathematics category

  • Winner: Navya Kommu, Rickards High School

  • Runner-Up: Nima Mollaei, Chiles High School

  • Honorable Mention: Samuel Plettl, Community Leadership Academy

Music category

  • Winner: Alexandra Jones, Leon High School

  • Runner-Up: Mary Caitlin Boulo, Leon County Home School

  • Honorable Mention: Kyla Rogers, Florida State University Schools

High school seniors from Leon County Schools were recognized for their academic achievements in 15 categories during the 19th Best & Brightest ceremony at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Public Speaking category

  • Winner: Kinleigh Bass, Chiles High School

  • Runner-Up: Victoria McQueen, Leon High School

  • Honorable Mention: Venkat Maddipoti, Maclay School

Science & Health category

  • Winner: Shiv Patel, Maclay School

  • Runner-Up: Sarayu Vanga, Rickards High School

  • Honorable Mention: Shaoyang Ma, Chiles High School

High school seniors from Leon County Schools were recognized for their academic achievements in 15 categories during the 19th Best & Brightest ceremony at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Social Science category

  • Honorable Mention: Gillian Tran, Leon High School

  • Runner-Up: Zoe Rubin, Florida State University Schools

  • Winner: Velan Thanasekar, Rickards High School

Technology category

  • Winner: James Zhang, Chiles High School

  • Runner-Up: Anaia Larkins, Leon High School

  • Honorable Mention: Nevaeh Green, FAMU Developmental Research School

High school seniors from Leon County Schools were recognized for their academic achievements in 15 categories during the 19th Best & Brightest ceremony at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
World Languages category

  • Winner: Eryn Files, Florida State University Schools

  • Runner-Up: Heewon Seo, Chiles High School

  • Honorable Mention: Geetika Kosuri, Rickards High School

Spirit Award

  • Helen Conn, Leon High School

High school seniors from Leon County Schools were recognized for their academic achievements in 15 categories during the 19th Best & Brightest ceremony at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
About the Best & Brightest

The annual awards are organized by World Class Schools of Leon County, a program of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

The Best & Brightest Awards was launched 19 years ago by Ron Sachs to recognize young leaders’ selfless service to others and the collective impact they make on our community. Sachs Media continues to support the program as a major sponsor, along with the Tallahassee Democrat.

Best & Brightest’s presenting sponsor, Envision Credit Union has underwritten the scholarships for this program since its inception, giving over $695,000 in scholarships to students.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee high school seniors recognized as 2024 Best & Brightest