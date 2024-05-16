Here are the 2024 Leon County high school Best & Brightest award winners
Now in its 19th year, Leon County's “Best & Brightest” scholarship program honors the academic achievements of local high school students. On Wednesday, May 15, the awards program held at FSU’s Ruby Diamond Concert Hall recognized 134 talented seniors from public and private schools — and home schoolers — in 15 categories.
“The schools choose their most qualified students through their direct involvement with the academic growth of these fine young people," Laura Rogers, Program Director of the Best & Brightest, said.
Each winner receives a $1,500 scholarship and a trophy. Runners-up and honorable mentions receive scholarships of $750 and $500, respectively, and trophies. All other finalists receive a $100 scholarship in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments.
The Best & Brightest Eighth Grade Essay contest also honors 59 students who are the top three-ranking essayists from their middle schools. Those top winners will receive $100 to $500, and all essayists earn a certificate of recognition.
Here are the 2024 winners:
Art category
Winner: Liana Rieger, Leon High School
Runner-up: Onyinye Okoli, Florida State University Schools
Honorable Mention: Mary Clayton Soto, Maclay School
Athletics category
Winner: Patrick Koon, Leon High School
Runner-Up: Ashlyn Koerner, Lincoln High School
Honorable mention: Cannon Ramsey, Florida State University Schools
Business category
Winner: Kevin Wang, Rickards High School
Runner-Up: Lydia Zhao, Lincoln High School
Honorable Mention: Kaylee Sandell, Leon High School
Career/Technical category
Winner: Nia Sampson, Lincoln High School
Runner-Up: Abhigna Konanur, Rickards High School
Honorable Mention: Karen Liang, Chiles High School
Drama & Performing Arts category
Winner: Arts Oliver Jacobs, SAIL High School
Runner-Up: Louis Dearman, Maclay School
Honorable Mention: Ella Leaman, Lincoln High School
English & Language Arts category
Winner: Sophia Krizner, Maclay School
Runner-Up: Camille Friall, Leon High School
Honorable Mention: Dilahan Cavusoglu, Florida State University Schools
Journalism & Media Production category
Winner: Leah Kiros, Maclay School
Runner-Up: Dream Hogan, FAMU Developmental Research School
Honorable Mention: Amelia Haggins, Leon High School
Leadership category
Winner: Helen Conn, Leon High School
Runner-Up: Madeleine Byrd, Florida State University Schools
Honorable mention: Copeland Frazee, Maclay School
Mathematics category
Winner: Navya Kommu, Rickards High School
Runner-Up: Nima Mollaei, Chiles High School
Honorable Mention: Samuel Plettl, Community Leadership Academy
Music category
Winner: Alexandra Jones, Leon High School
Runner-Up: Mary Caitlin Boulo, Leon County Home School
Honorable Mention: Kyla Rogers, Florida State University Schools
Public Speaking category
Winner: Kinleigh Bass, Chiles High School
Runner-Up: Victoria McQueen, Leon High School
Honorable Mention: Venkat Maddipoti, Maclay School
Science & Health category
Winner: Shiv Patel, Maclay School
Runner-Up: Sarayu Vanga, Rickards High School
Honorable Mention: Shaoyang Ma, Chiles High School
Social Science category
Honorable Mention: Gillian Tran, Leon High School
Runner-Up: Zoe Rubin, Florida State University Schools
Winner: Velan Thanasekar, Rickards High School
Technology category
Winner: James Zhang, Chiles High School
Runner-Up: Anaia Larkins, Leon High School
Honorable Mention: Nevaeh Green, FAMU Developmental Research School
World Languages category
Winner: Eryn Files, Florida State University Schools
Runner-Up: Heewon Seo, Chiles High School
Honorable Mention: Geetika Kosuri, Rickards High School
Spirit Award
Helen Conn, Leon High School
About the Best & Brightest
The annual awards are organized by World Class Schools of Leon County, a program of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.
The Best & Brightest Awards was launched 19 years ago by Ron Sachs to recognize young leaders’ selfless service to others and the collective impact they make on our community. Sachs Media continues to support the program as a major sponsor, along with the Tallahassee Democrat.
Best & Brightest’s presenting sponsor, Envision Credit Union has underwritten the scholarships for this program since its inception, giving over $695,000 in scholarships to students.
This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee high school seniors recognized as 2024 Best & Brightest