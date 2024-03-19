2024 Illinois primary day election results

Illinois Democratic and Republican voters pick nominees for president as well as the delegates for the national nominating conventions on Tuesday. Some of the key local races include for U.S. Congress, the Illinois House, the Illinois Senate and two seats on the Illinois Supreme Court.

Votes will be counted in contested races after polls close in Illinois at 7 p.m. Central. Last-minute questions about voting? View our voter guide for Chicago residents and suburban residents.

President

Delegates

U.S. House

Ballot Measure

Illinois Supreme Court

Illinois State House

Illinois State Senate

Cook County

DuPage County

Kane County

Kendall County

Lake County

McHenry County

Will County