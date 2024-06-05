2024 Hurricane Season Guide: Storm preparation tips, supplies, evacuation zones, insurance info

2024 Hurricane Season updates

Post to hold community forum with hurricane and emergency experts ahead of storm season

Join our June 5th forum to make sure you know how to prepare for this hurricane season, which is expected to be one of the most active on record. Read more

Forecasts all point to a busy season with La Niña and warm ocean temps

There are signs that the Bermuda High may be in a different position this year, meaning more storms could reach the U.S. Read more

Hurricane track forecasts have hit a wall but new modeling may give them a boost

Decades of improvements in forecasting the track of a tropical cyclone have led to a skinnier and more precise hurricane cone but this year will see no further refinement. Read more

Rapid intensification forecasts improve, and then there was Otis

Four tropical horrors rippling with Category 5 fury have made landfall in the United States, killing hundreds of people and causing billions of dollars in damage. All of them — the 1935 Labor Day hurricane, Camille in 1969, 1992’s Andrew and 2018’s Michael — were wispy tropical storms just three days ahead of reaching the coast, swirls of clouds and ocean froth with often underestimated intent. Read more

More than 1 million new Florida residents may not understand storm prep

With more than 1 million new residents moving to the Sunshine State between 2020 and 2023, emergency managers do worry that a lack of awareness about preparing for, and weathering hurricane season, could mean anything from limited discomfort when the lights go out to death in a roaring storm surge. Read more

Your 2024 hurricane guide

What you should do to protect your home during a hurricane

Get shutters, storm panels or plywood in place on windows. If you haven’t installed sockets, attach with wood screws; they’re better than nails and do less damage. Don’t tape windows; tape can create daggers of glass and bake onto panes. Read more

Tips for starting a storm supply list

Assemble these items now. Put aside in a special box. Keep heat-sensitive items inside the home and rotate stock throughout season. Read more

Important numbers to call, websites to access during hurricane season

From numbers for emergency managers to numbers for seniors, here's a list of numbers to call for assistance before, during and after a hurricane. Read more

Know your evacuation zone and when it's time to evacuate

If a major storm threatens, it could take days to evacuate some areas, especially if the storm is forecast to run parallel along the east or west coast of the Peninsula, hitting several major cities. Read more

Tips on Palm Beach County public transportation during a storm

Transit service ends when sustained winds near tropical storm force (38 mph) as the hurricane approaches. The airport terminal will close when airlines determine it is no longer safe to fly. Airlines will stop travel into the region when a warning of sustained winds reaching 40 mph to 50 mph has been issued. Read more

Know your Florida homeowners insurance policy before a storm hits

Aside from the obvious ways to physically prepare your home for any expected damage — boarding up windows, using sandbags, securing patio furniture, etc. — there is an often-overlooked hurricane prep step that could save you money. Familiarizing yourself with a few key things in your home and flood insurance policies will help you understand what costs you are responsible for covering should your home be damaged. Read more

Best tips on how to keep your pets safe during a storm

Do not leave pets at home, especially if you live in an evacuation area. Even if they survive the storm, they might flee a damaged home and be lost in the chaos. Or they could be trapped inside without food, water or supervision. Read more

Safety tips for navigating around your neighborhood after storm

DON’T TOUCH POWER LINES. Watch for downed lines. Consider every power line energized. Call 911 or FPL at (800) 4-OUTAGE to report fallen power lines that present a clear danger to you or others. Do not attempt to touch any electrical power lines and keep your family away from them. Read more

What to do with your boat in Florida if a storm approaches

Don’t consider staying on your boat. Make arrangements now for how you will store your boat. Studies show boats stored ashore are more likely to survive than those in the water. Try to store boats above the anticipated storm surge level. Storing on high-rise racks is high-risk. Read more

Make sure you have safely installed shutters, tips on maintenance

Shutter orders and backlogs rise near the height of storm season. So the time to choose your coverings, if you haven’t already, is now. The least expensive option is plywood. Read more

How to prepare your trees and yard before a storm in Florida

Trim trees before storms threaten. Many municipalities have “amnesty” weeks before storm season, when you can deposit more than the allowable limit of yard debris . Take in all garden furniture, grills, tiki torches and other outdoor items. (Do not sink furniture in swimming pool.) Read more

