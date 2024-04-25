2024 Hurricane Season: Early area of low pressure not a precursor to busy season

A petite but persistent swirl of thunderstorms in the far-off Atlantic Ocean caught the eye of the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday, triggering a special forecast more than a month ahead of the June 1 start of hurricane season.

But the short-lived “area of interest”, which fizzled before warranting a second alert, is not an indicator of a busy season ahead, hurricane experts said.

To be clear, most predictions are calling for above-normal tropical activity this year as a La Nina climate pattern rises, but that doesn’t correlate with Wednesday’s early-season blip 900 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

More: 2024 hurricane season: More storms expected as La Niña and warm waters combine

“Even if it did get organized, it would not be indicative of things to come,” said Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “To be honest, I wasn’t even aware the NHC had checked that system out.”

April is early to identify an area of interest but it's not unprecedented. Philippe Papin, a hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, said since 2010, Wednesday’s note is the sixth earliest.

The NHC will begin issuing regular daily forecasts for the tropics beginning May 15. Before 2021, the forecasts began on June 1, but six consecutive years of early-forming tropical cyclones led the NHC to begin in mid-May.

More: Hurricane season: High chances La Niña will be here for peak season. That's not good news

Phil Klotzbach, a senior research scientist at Colorado State University and lead writer of its seasonal hurricane forecast, said activity ahead of June 1 typically has no correlation with what happens the rest of the year.

The exception to that rule is if the early activity happens in the tropics, Klotzbach said. Wednesday’s rogue area of low pressure was in the East-Central subtropical Atlantic.

“So I’d say a blip is definitely the way to characterize that system,” he said.

Kimberly Miller is a journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. Subscribe to The Dirt for a weekly real estate roundup. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com. Help support our local journalism, subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Early season system doesn't equal busy 2024 atlantic hurricane season