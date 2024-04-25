2024 hurricane names: From Alberto & Rafael to Braylen & Makayla, there are 42 on the list

Oh, Florida!

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season got an early start after the National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a tropical weather outlook Wednesday, April 24, for a tropical disturbance. For those wondering, hurricane season is May 1 to Nov. 30 each year, with the peak from August to October.

The tropical disturbance about 900 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands had little chance of formation, so it did not officially use a tropical cyclone name from the National Hurricane Center. Below is the list of 2024 hurricane names as well as the alternate list in case there are more storms throughout the year. In 2020, for example, there were 30 named storms, breaking the record for most active season.

What are the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season names?

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, these are the list of names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season:

AlbertoBerylChrisDebbyErnestoFrancineGordonHeleneIsaacJoyceKirkLeslieMiltonNadineOscarPattyRafaelSaraTonyValerieWilliam

What happens if we run out of hurricane names? What are the supplemental hurricane names for 2024?

If there are more than 21 named tropical cyclones during the Atlantic hurricane season, any additional storms will take names from an alternate list of names approved by the World Meteorological Organization. These are the supplemental hurricane names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season:

AdriaBraylenCaridadDeshawnEmeryFosterGemmaHeathIslaJacobusKenzieLucioMakaylaNolanOrlandaPaxRoninSophieTayshaunVivianaWill

How long have hurricane names been around?

According to the National Hurricane Center's site, Atlantic tropical storms have had names organized by the hurricane center since 1953. They are maintained and updated through a strict procedure by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization, the site states.

"The lists of names are used in rotation and recycled every six years. The only time that there is a change in the list is if a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name for a different storm would be inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity," the hurricane center says online. "If that occurs, then at an annual meeting by the WMO committee the offending name is stricken from the list and another name is selected to replace it. Several names have been retired since the lists were created."

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Hurricane season names, supplemental list: Alberto, Beryl, Adria, Isla