2024 high school graduations in Otero County: dates, times and location guide

Here is your guide to 2024 commencement ceremonies in Otero County.

Alamogordo High School

When: 7 p.m. on Friday, May 24

Where: Alamogordo High School Tiger Stadium at 103 Cuba Avenue, Alamogordo

Tularosa High School

When: 7 p.m. on Friday, May 24

Where: Tularosa High School Bob Cerny Football Field at 1305 8th Street, Tularosa

Cloudcroft High School

When: 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18

Where: Cloudcroft High School football field at 10 Swallow Place, Cloudcroft

Mescalero Apache High School

When: 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 16

Where: Mescalero Apache High School at 260 White Mountain Drive, Mescalero

New Mexico State University-Alamogordo

When: 6 p.m. on Friday, May 10

Where: Tays Center at 5001 Scenic Drive, Alamogordo, NM

