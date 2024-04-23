2024 high school graduations in Otero County: dates, times and location guide
Here is your guide to 2024 commencement ceremonies in Otero County.
Alamogordo High School
When: 7 p.m. on Friday, May 24
Where: Alamogordo High School Tiger Stadium at 103 Cuba Avenue, Alamogordo
Tularosa High School
When: 7 p.m. on Friday, May 24
Where: Tularosa High School Bob Cerny Football Field at 1305 8th Street, Tularosa
Cloudcroft High School
When: 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18
Where: Cloudcroft High School football field at 10 Swallow Place, Cloudcroft
Mescalero Apache High School
When: 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 16
Where: Mescalero Apache High School at 260 White Mountain Drive, Mescalero
New Mexico State University-Alamogordo
When: 6 p.m. on Friday, May 10
Where: Tays Center at 5001 Scenic Drive, Alamogordo, NM
