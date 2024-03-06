2024 HGTV Dream Home winner will have to wait another month before house could be approved by city

The winner of the 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island will now have to wait another month to find out if their prize is approved.

On Tuesday afternoon, the St. Augustine planning and zoning board voted to continue the proposal to fully approve the home to its meeting on April 2.

As Action News Jax told you last month, the board previously delayed approving the home to Tuesday’s meeting before it was continued by the legal team representing the developer. At the time, the developer was asking for approval for the seawall surrounding the home after it had already been built.

During that meeting, the board found the home is 80 feet wide, which violates the city’s 75-foot limit for development by a conservation zone.

There were two other parts of the proposal giving board members pause. The city brought up concerns over the home’s pool and pool deck, which construction plans say, along with the seawall, were drawn up “by others,” but the city doesn’t know exactly who put the plans together.

On Thursday, HGTV will pick the winner of its 2024 Dream Home in Anastasia Island.

Some hoping for the ‘dream home’ say the situation seems more like a nightmare.

Today, the planning and zoning board said the legal team representing the developer asked to continue the proposal to find “more information requested by the board.” It comes after the winner for the dream home was supposed to be picked last Thursday, per HGTV rules.

It all comes as a shock to some of the people who are hoping the home will be theirs.

“[If I won] I’d want to be at every meeting finding out how this happened,” says Cheryl Wallerstedt, visiting St. Augustine from Oregon, who’s entered for the HGTV Dream Home contest each year.

HGTV says the winner of the home will find out sometime between now and April 30th. HGTV says if the winner of the Dream Home doesn’t want it, there’s a $650,000 cash option, instead. The name of the Dream Home winner will be put on HGTV’s website on May 15.

