2024 HGTV Dream Home in Anastasia Island, Florida: What happens if you win, what to expect

Who won the 2024 HGTV Dream Home in Florida? The contest is over, there was likely a drawing last week and preparations are being made to notify the winner.

Here’s what we know.

Where is HGTV Dream Home 2024?

The 2024 HGTV Dream Home is on Anastasia Island in Northeast Florida and described as "a grand coastal escape."

Who won 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island in Florida sweepstakes contest?

As of March 4, 2024, weeks after voting officially closed for the 2024 HGTV Dream Home sweepstakes contest, a winner has not been announced. Rules state: "One prospective grand prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the promotion period on approximately Feb. 29, 2024."

What happens when you win the HGTV Dream Home?

A grand prize winner will be contacted by HGTV. Official rules state: "Prospective grand prize winner will be contacted either by phone, email, in writing or via an 'ambush style' visit by sponsor's representatives at the grand prize winner's home or other location between Feb. 30, 2024, and April 30, 2024. The prospective grand prize winner may be filmed or otherwise recorded during such visit by sponsor." Note: Feb. 30, 2024, is not an actual date, but this is what was on HGTV’s site as of Feb. 20, 2024.

The identity of the HGTV Dream Home winner will be public record. Your name, photograph, statements, biographical information, and state of residence will be released and posted on HGTV’s site and social media channels. A date on HGTV mentions mid-May.

Be prepared for TV coverage. There may be on-air camera appearances and footage created when the grand prize winner is contacted, according to contest rules. An HGTV special about the 2024 Dream Home aired in January. Viewers got to take a “tour” of the Anastasia Island, Florida, house. Sometimes there’s a follow-up TV special about the home and who won the sweepstakes contest. Whether you accept the grand prize or opt for the cash option, your name, photograph and possibly footage will be subject to use in news media, social media and on HGTV promotions.

You’ll be responsible for all federal, state and local taxes. You’ll be issued a 1099 tax form for the actual value of the grand prize.

You’ll have to make a choice. Accept the HGTV Dream Home 2024 in Anastasia Island, Florida, including furniture, the Mercedes Benz and $100,000 cash, or pick the cash option. (Either way, you’ll still be responsible for all federal, state and local taxes.)

Is there a cash option for HGTV Dream Home 2024 in Florida?

In lieu of taking title to the HGTV Dream Home 2024 (and the contents of the HGTV Dream Home), the grand prize winner could opt for the “cash option” or $650,000 in cash. Total ARV of the grand prize is $820,000 if grand prize winner selects the cash option in lieu of the HGTV Dream Home in Anastasia Island, Florida.

How much is HGTV Dream Home 2024 worth? What is total HGTV Dream Home grand prize package worth?

Value of the total Anastasia Island HGTV Dream Home package is estimated at just over $2.2 million. In total, the winner of the sweepstakes will receive:

Keys to the fully furnished home, which, according to rules, includes home furnishings, fixtures, artwork and merchandise for an approximate retail value of $2,069,595

A new Mercedes-Benz E Class sedan worth about $70,000, according to the rules

$100,000 cash

Do you get to keep the furniture if you win 2024 HGTV Dream Home in Anastasia Island, Florida?

Yes, if you decide to keep the 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom 2024 HGTV Dream Home in Anastasia Island, Florida, according to contest rules, the furniture or contents inside the of it are included in the grand prize package.

