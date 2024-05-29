2024 Hampton Roads Military Spouse of the Year announced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One woman was awarded at the Flagship Military Newspapers Heroes at Home Military Spouse Awards on Wednesday.

WAVY TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 are sponsors of the event that ran from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Westin Virginia Beach Town Center.

The 2024 Hampton Roads Military Spouse of the Year winner was Elizabeth Carroll, whose husband is stationed at Naval Station Norfolk. Carroll helps provide low cost art classes for military children and has volunteered in groups from Spain to Florida.

She was awarded a $1,000 cash prize from the Flagship and Virginia Media. 10 On Your Side’s Tom Schaad announced the winner.

