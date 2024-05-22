2024 Georgia election results: Who won in the state primary?

Georgia's state primary elections on Tuesday featured candidates for Congress, the state legislature, the judiciary, and a wide array of local offices, all vying to represent constituents across the Peach State.

For Georgia, which has emerged as a key battleground state in the U.S. presidential race, this year’s election is somewhat unique: It is the first time statewide candidates will compete in their new districts after a federal judge ruled that the legislative boundaries drawn in 2021 illegally diluted the voting power of Black communities.

The new districts included a few controversial changes, with eight state representatives who were paired off into districts with other state legislators, and incumbent Democrat Rep. Lucy McBath being drawn out of the 7th Congressional District.

While incumbent candidates proved to have the most success on election night, there were a few surprising upsets. Here are some of the most notable election results from throughout the state. Visit the Georgia Secretary of State's website at sos.ga.gov to see the official results of the May 21 primary election.

Prep for the polls: See who is running for president and compare where they stand on key issues in our Voter Guide

Who won key Congressional races?

Georgia does not have any U.S. Senate races this year. Out of the 13 incumbent U.S. House representatives, 10 had no primary opponents. However, there were a few notable races to highlight:

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., did not face any Democratic challengers on Tuesday. But Republican candidates Chuck Hand and A. Wayne Johnson are headed to a runoff election for the chance to unseat Bishop in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, a majority Democratic area in southwest Georgia. In 2022, Hand and his wife, Mandy Robinson-Hand, were arrested for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Hand pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Republican Rep. Drew Ferguson is retiring this year, leaving the future of Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District up in the air. In the race to represent this West Georgia district, five Republicans and two Democrats vied for the nomination. Maura Keller emerged victorious in the Democratic primary, while the Republican side will see a runoff election between Mike Dugan, a former state Senator who garnered just under 25% of the vote, and Brian Jack, a former Trump aide who received nearly half of the votes but did not secure a majority.

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) speaks during the Moms Demand Action Gun Violence Rally on June 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. Politicians and activists continued their push for additional gun safety legislation following a series of deadly mass shootings in the U.S.

McBath, an incumbent Congresswoman who was drawn out of her district in 2023, easily defeated two other Democratic candidates in the race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in West metro Atlanta, with the winner being called shortly after the precincts closed. A staunch advocate for gun control following the murder of her son in 2012, McBath is set to compete against Republican Jeff Criswell, who was unchallenged, in the upcoming November general election.

In the deeply conservative 14th Congressional District of Georgia, Democratic contenders Clarence Blalock and Shawn Harris will face off in a runoff election. Each candidate is seeking to challenge the controversial incumbent Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Challengers unseat incumbents in several state legislative races

Incumbent Democrat Teri Anulewicz lost to challenger Gabriel Sanchez in a battle over House District 42, which covers Smyrna, a suburb northwest of Atlanta. Sanchez is a progressive candidate running to increase affordable housing, expand Medicaid and improve access to public schools. If he defeats Republican candidate Diane Jackson in the general election, he will become the first Democratic Socialist lawmaker in Georgia history.

Bryce Berry, a 22-year-old Atlanta Public Schools teacher, emerged from a crowded Democratic primary contest to challenge incumbent Republican lawmaker Mesha Mainor, who switched parties halfway through her most recent term to become the first Black Republican representative in the Georgia General Assembly. Berry, who is vying to become the first Gen Z candidate elected to the state legislature, is likely to defeat Mainor to represent House District 56, a heavily Democratic part of metro Atlanta.

Incumbent Republican Lauren Daniel was defeated by challenger Noelle Kahaian to represent House District 81, which covers Locust Grove, a town located halfway between Atlanta and Macon. Kahaian’s priorities include eliminating the state income tax, protecting the 2nd Amendment and bolstering election security.

Georgia state Representative Saira Draper

After redistricting pitted two incumbent Democrats against each other, freshman Rep. Saira Draper triumphed over Rep. Becky Evans, a four-term legislator, in a race to represent House District 90. Draper earned over 65% of the vote in a heavily Democratic Atlanta district.

Victory for key players in Trump's Georgia trial

Fulton County residents voted to re-elect both the judge and the lead prosecutor in Trump’s Georgia election interference case. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis defeated challenger Christian Wise Smith in the Democratic primary with over 85% of the vote, clearing the way for her to face Republican Courtney Kramer in the General election. Meanwhile, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee triumphed over attorney Robert Patillo in the nonpartisan contest.

Incumbent Supreme Court Justice fends off progressive challenger

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Andrew Pinson takes questions from the media after the Columbia County Sheriff's Regional Training Center's Basic Law Enforcement Academy graduation of class 001 at the Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Appling, Ga., on Friday, March 29, 2024. This is the first class to graduate from the program.

And finally, a former Democratic Congressman—John Barrow—failed to unseat an incumbent Supreme Court justice backed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in an unusually contentious nonpartisan race.

Barrow made headlines this year by openly centering abortion rights in his Georgia Supreme Court campaign — a tactic that has made him the subject of an ethics complaint due to a state law that urges judicial candidates to “not make statements or promises that commit the candidate with respect to issues likely to come before the court that are inconsistent with the impartial performance of the adjudicative duties of judicial office.”

Andrew Pinson a 37-year-old incumbent justice, won his second term with nearly 55% of the vote, meaning he will serve on the 9-member court for an additional six years.

Maya Homan is a 2024 election fellow at USA TODAY, focusing on Georgia politics. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, as @MayaHoman.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Election results Georgia: Democratic, Republican primary wins