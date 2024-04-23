2024 Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival to spotlight the town of Juncos

The annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival highlights a different city on the island every year.

The year, the celebration will spotlight Juncos.

Although it is only a fraction of the size of the capital, it plays a significant role in the island’s economy.

Watch: Orlando Puerto Rican organization holds golf tournament in honor of former president

Jancos is a small town surrounded by mountains about 40 minutes southeast of San Juan

“Juncos is a relatively small town, about 36,000 people, compared to San Juan, which has about 333,000 people,” said Fernando Rivera, director of the Puerto Rico Research Hub.

Read: Preparations underway for Puerto Rican Parade and Festival: Here’s what to know

Rivera said despite its size, Juncos still packs an economic punch.

The city also has a tie to Puerto Rican baseball legend Roberto Clemente.

Read: Florida Puerto Rican Parade opens 2024 scholarship Fund Program

Early in his career, Clemente played for their amateur team, the Juncos Mules, winning a championship with the team in August of 1952.

Channel 9 will have live coverage of this year’s Florida Puerto Rican Parade starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.