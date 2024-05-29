2024 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday: Which items are exempt from sales tax?
Do you have your disaster supplies kit stocked up?
With the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season beginning Saturday, the State of Florida is offering Floridians a chance to purchase things like batteries, coolers, and generators.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
The 2024 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs from Saturday, June 1 through Friday, June 14, and again from Saturday, August 24 through Friday, Sept. 6.
The following items are exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holidays:
$10 or less
Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case
$15 or less
Manual can openers
Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
Cat litter pans
Pet waste disposal bags
Hamster or rabbit substrate
$20 or less
Reusable ice
Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
Pet pads
$40 or less
Portable self-powered light sources (candles, flashlights, lanterns)
Pet beds
$50 or less
Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
Gas or diesel fuel tanks
Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only:
AA-cell
AAA-cell
C-cell
D-cell
6-volt
9-volt
$60 or less
Non-electric food storage coolers
Portable power banks
$70 or less
Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
Fire extinguishers
Carbon monoxide detectors
$100 or less
Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting
Ground anchor systems
Bungee cords
Ratchet straps
Tie-down kits
Portable pet kennels or pet carriers
Dry dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds
Over-the-counter pet medications
$3,000 or less
Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage
For more information about the Disaster Prep Sales Tax Holiday, click here.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.