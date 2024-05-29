2024 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday: Which items are exempt from sales tax?

Do you have your disaster supplies kit stocked up?

With the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season beginning Saturday, the State of Florida is offering Floridians a chance to purchase things like batteries, coolers, and generators.

The 2024 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs from Saturday, June 1 through Friday, June 14, and again from Saturday, August 24 through Friday, Sept. 6.

The following items are exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holidays:

$10 or less

Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case

$15 or less

Manual can openers

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

Cat litter pans

Pet waste disposal bags

Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less

Reusable ice

Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

Pet pads

$40 or less

Portable self-powered light sources (candles, flashlights, lanterns)

Pet beds

$50 or less

Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only:

AA-cell AAA-cell C-cell D-cell 6-volt 9-volt

$60 or less

Non-electric food storage coolers

Portable power banks

$70 or less

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

$100 or less

Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Bungee cords

Ratchet straps

Tie-down kits

Portable pet kennels or pet carriers

Dry dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds

Over-the-counter pet medications

$3,000 or less

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

For more information about the Disaster Prep Sales Tax Holiday, click here.

