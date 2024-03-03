2024 fish fry listings

Mar. 3—Chardon Township has a road and bridge levy on the March 19 ballot.

The issue, which will have a duration of five years, is a 3-mill additional levy. If approved, it would generate $555,000 annually and cost taxpayers $105 annually per $100,000 in property valuation, according to the Geauga County Elections Board.

Chardon Township Trustee Michael Brown said this is a critical issue for the township as its road and bridge fund has not had any additional millage approved since 2001.

"That's 23 years," he said. "In that time frame, the cost of road construction has almost tripled, according to the National Highway Construction Cost Index, and the township no longer receives inheritance tax, which has eroded our ability to stay on top of road resurfacing and reconstruction."

With the passage of this issue providing an additional $555,000 in revenue, trustees have resolved to spend every penny of it on road resurfacing, reconstruction and major repairs exclusively, including large culverts, Brown said.

"These funds will also free up our four-man road crew to focus on more preventative maintenance of our 36 miles of roads and start catching up on our backlog of road projects," he said.

If the levy does not pass, the township will continue to patch and repair the roads to the best of its ability to keep them safe for residents, Brown said.

"We will not be able to do any resurfacing or reconstruction project and may need to look into some severe options should a road surface fail," he said. "By this, I mean perhaps doing a chip-seal surface or even reverting to a gravel road. This is obviously something we do not wish to do, but it is possibility due to the severe lack of revenue."

The township's next meeting on this topic is March 2 at 9 a.m. to inform taxpayers. The meeting will take place at the Chardon Township Hall, 9949 Mentor Road.

There are currently 3,611 eligible voters in the township.