2024 fish fry listings

Mar. 1—The driver of a school bus and four students on board were uninjured following a three-vehicle crash on state Route 87 in Middlefield Township.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Public Affairs Unit Sgt. Ryan Purpura, the crash occurred at approximately 7:41 a.m. March 1 on Route 87, east of state Route 528 in Middlefield Township.

The preliminary investigation showed a Cardinal Schools bus was stopped in the eastbound lane of Route 87 and was in the process of onboarding students. A Nissan pickup truck was stopped behind the school bus when it was struck in the rear by an Isuzu flatbed truck. The impact caused the Nissan to strike the rear of the school bus, according to Purpura.

After striking the school bus, the Nissan went off the side of the roadway and overturned. The Isuzu then struck the rear of the school bus.

The driver of the Nissan and the Isuzu sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center.

The school bus driver and the four students on the bus did not report any injuries, according to Purpura.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Middlefield Fire Department and Middlefield Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.