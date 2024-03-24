2024 farmers market opening dates in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the need of farm fresh produce, baked goods and custom-made trinkets? Well, get ready, because farmers markets across Middle Tennessee are quickly approaching their opening dates!

Here are a few farmers markets that have released their opening dates for 2024:

12 South Farmers Market — May 7

This Nashville farmers market, located in the trendy neighborhood of 12 South, will open for the season on Tuesday, May 7. Loads of fresh vegetables, meat, baked goods, fresh flowers and homeware are just a few items sold at the market. According to organizers, food trucks, live music and kid’s activities will all be present at the location when opening day kicks off!

Opening day will take place at Sevier Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

Rutherford County Farmers Market — May 10

The Rutherford County Farmers’ Market is opening just before Mother’s Day on Friday, May 10, and will last through the end of October. Produce at the market hails from over a dozen counties in Middle Tennessee and includes seasonal fruits and vegetables, plants, eggs, meats, and baked goods. The indoor market is located at the Lane-Agri Park Community Center in Murfreesboro.

The market is only open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. For more information on the market, click here.

East Nashville Farmers Market — April 2

East Nashville Farmers’ Market will open for the season on Tuesday, April 2. More than 60 local vendors will meet at the market every Tuesday in the 500 block of Woodland Street. Some of this year’s vendors include Eat Bubbles Boba tea, The Honey Collective, Jo’s Flowers Co., and many more. A full list of vendors can be found on the market’s website.

Gallatin Farmers Market — May 4

Gallatin’s Farmers Market will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting May 4. The market will held across from the Gallatin Fire Department at 160 W. Franklin Street. In order to be a vendor at the market, all products “must be locally farm-raised or produced,” said the market’s website. Some of the products sold at the market include fresh eggs, homemade pet treats, local honey, farm-raise meats and much more.

Murfreesboro Saturday Market — May 4

Prepare your calendars! The Murfreesboro Saturday Market is slated to open on May 4 to kick off the 2024 season. The weekly farmers market will be held every Saturday on Main Street from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the square. In addition to fresh produce, the market will also feature local musicians each Saturday. For more information about the market, click here.

Hip Donelson Community Farmers Market — May 3

Located in the heart of the Donelson, the Hip Donelson Farmers Market will open for business on Friday, May 3. The market is a “producer only market” featuring vendors who come within a 150 miles radius to Donelson just to sell their locally grown products, market organizers said. Each Friday, you can find the market set up at Donelson Station located at 2705 Lebanon Pike! To learn more, visit the market’s website.

Old Hickory Village Farmers Market — April 2

Make sure you bring your appetite to this farmers market! Old Hickory Village Market will open for the season on Tuesday, April 2. Event organizers say opening day will feature artisan foods, several food trucks and live music. Some of the food trucks booked for the season include Fried Green Tomatoes Food Truck, Kona Ice of North Nashville, Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream, Tennessee Tatercakes and many more. The market will be held every Tuesday at 1105 Hadley Avenue in Old Hickory. To learn more, visit the market’s Facebook page.

