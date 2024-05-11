2024 election season officially begins Thursday

May 10—CHEYENNE — The 2024 election season in Wyoming officially kicks off at 8 a.m. Thursday, when the candidate filing period begins.

Applications for elected positions will open at that time for city, county and state positions. The filing period ends at 5 p.m. May 31.

The beginning of the filing period also means the last day to change political parties ahead of the August primary is the day before. If registered voters fail to change their party by the end of the day Wednesday, they will not have the chance to until after the Aug. 20 primary election.

In the city of Cheyenne, six City Council seats (two from each ward) and the office of mayor are up for election this year. All municipal offices are for four-year terms and are nonpartisan.

Current council members whose seats are up for election include Pete Laybourn and Jeff White in Ward 1, Bryan Cook and Tom Segrave in Ward 2 and Michelle Aldrich and Richard Johnson in Ward 3. Of these elected officials, White, Cook and Johnson had all announced their intention to seek re-election as of Friday.

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins also has announced his candidacy for re-election in 2024.

Applications for municipal positions must be submitted in person at the City Clerk's office, located in Room 101 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave., during normal business hours. Applications will not be accepted once the filing period closes at 5 p.m. May 31.

On the 2024 ballot in Laramie County, two of the five county commissioner seats will be up for election, as the four-year terms for Commissioners Brian Lovett and Buck Holmes will come to an end.

As of Friday, Republican candidates Don Hollingshead, Austin Rodemaker and Kathy Scigliano have all announced their intention to run for one of the open seats in the partisan election.

County assessor and political party precinct committee member seats are also up for election in 2024.

To apply to be a county candidate, applications are available online at the Laramie County Clerk's website or may be picked up at the election office in the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St., Suite 1500. Applications may be filed in person, by mail, by email or by fax, and there is a required $100 filing fee.

At the state level, state Senate Districts 4, 6 and 8 are up for election. They are currently held by Tara Nethercott, Anthony Bouchard and Affie Ellis, respectively. As of Friday, Gregory Smith has announced a bid for Senate District 4; Marc Torriani and Kim Withers for Senate District 6; and Jared Olsen for Senate District 8. Ellis announced she will not be seeking re-election.

State House Districts 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 41, 42, 43, 44 and 61 will be on the 2024 ballot. They are held by Bob Nicholas, David Zwonitzer, Landon Brown, John Eklund, Olsen, Clarence Styvar, Bill Henderson, Ben Hornok, Dan Zwonitzer, Tamara Trujillo and Daniel Singh, respectively. As of Friday, Brown is the only incumbent to have announced they will seek re-election, while Seth Ulvestad is running for Olson's seat as Olson looks for a seat in the Senate. Thomas Lear has announced a bid for House District 12, Rob Geringer for District 42 and Ann Lucas for District 43.

Representing Wyoming nationally, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman will have their seats up for election. They have both announced intentions to run again, while Republican Reid Rasner has announced intentions to seek Barrasso's seat in the Senate.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.