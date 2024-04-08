2024 eclipse live coverage: Watch the total solar eclipse as it crosses the U.S.

After years of anticipation, the astronomical event of the decade is finally here.

Even if you're not in the direct path of totality for today's total solar eclipse, where the moon will completely cover the sun, a partial solar eclipse will still be a sight to behold and one to make sure you don't miss considering that the next eclipse won't be until 2044.

You've checked the weather, picked up your glasses, and, in some cases, traveled to totality to ensure you get the best view possible, here's yet another way to ensure you don't miss it.

What live coverage from across the county below.

When is the solar eclipse?

The eclipse is set to occur at 12:38 p.m. CT and peak at 1:57 p.m. in Memphis. Nashville is set to have the eclipse happen at 12:44 p.m. and peak at 2:03 p.m.

What happens during a solar eclipse?

During a solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and the Earth. This is what creates the darkness of the eclipse as the moon interrupts the sun's light. People located in the path of totality will experience a complete block of the sun for the few minutes it happens. For people located outside but near the path of totality, they will experience a partial solar eclipse. This is when the moon only covers part of the sun.

Where is the solar eclipse happening?

The path of the solar eclipse this year goes south to north. In the U.S., the first major city the eclipse hits is Dallas, Texas. From there it continues through the bottom corner of Oklahoma, through central Arkansas, southern Missouri, western Kentucky, southern Illinois, central Indiana, northern Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania, northern New York, northern Vermont, northern New Hampshire and central Maine.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Solar eclipse livestream: Watch the 2024 total eclipse online