2024 eclipse guide: How and where to watch the April 8 total solar eclipse in Pennsylvania

A total eclipse of the sun will pass through the sky Monday, April 8, treating spectators to an experience that for many comes around once in a lifetime. Spanning 13 states from Texas to Maine, this will be the last solar eclipse in the contiguous United States for the next 20 years.

While Erie is smack-dab in the path of totality, everyone across Pennsylvania will be able to experience the eclipse to some degree. Want to see when the moon blocks the sun in your area? Just enter your ZIP code or choose your city below to see what you can expect.

Erie in path of totality

Northwestern Pennsylvanians have a front-row seat to the eclipse. Hotels have been booking up steadily since last year, and as of mid-March only 97 of the city's 4,500 available rooms remained.

Eclipse viewing near Pittsburgh

Beaver Valley residents can expect to experience 98% obstruction, resulting in a partial solar eclipse. The Beaver County Library System got in on the eclipse fun, hosting Solar Soiree at the B.F. Jones Memorial Library with the Carnegie Science Center's inflatable planetarium. Call the library to register, or for details, at 724-375-2900.

Solar eclipse 2024: Erie is in path of totality. Here's what to know

Where to watch in Somerset County, near Johnstown, Laurel Highlands

The Somerset County Library and the Mary S. Biesecker Public Library in Somerset are planning eclipse viewing parties April 8.

Eclipse viewing in central Pennsylvania including York, Lebanon

Your best bet to view the eclipse in southcentral Pennsylvania is to, well, hit the road. Traveling to Erie, New York or Ohio will provide the best view of the event all in under a six-hour drive.

The last time central Pennsylvania was in the path of totality was in 1478, so waiting for the next eclipse may not be a viable option.

What to expect in the Poconos

The last time a solar eclipse passed through northeastern Pennsylvania was 99 years ago, in 1925. The region is not in the path of totality for the April 8th astronomical event, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to watch.

The Grey Towers National Historic Site, in Milford, has plans to open for patrons to view a partial solar eclipse.

Viewing the eclipse in the Philadelphia suburbs

In Bucks County, at the peak of the eclipse the moon will cover 89.5% of the sun. Areas including Cira Green and Fairmount Park will make nice viewing spots.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: PA eclipse guide: How, where to watch April 8 2024 total solar eclipse