2024 eclipse: Best time to see it in Palm Beach County, city by city, weather permitting

In Palm Beach County, which is more than 1,000 miles from the eastern edge of April 8th solar eclipse's path of totality, about 50% of the sun will be covered by the moon.

Florida's closest recent recorded brush with a full solar eclipse occurred in 1970 when North Florida fell within the moon's shadow.

On Monday, April 8, Pensacola will see about 76% of the sun covered by the moon. The coverage decreases the farther south you go so that West Palm Beach will see about half of the sun covered beginning at 1:48 p.m. Maximum coverage will occur at 3:03 p.m.

Here’s a breakdown of eclipse viewing times and other things to know about each major city in Palm Beach County.

What time is partial solar eclipse 2024 visible in Jupiter, Florida?

According to timeanddate.com, the partial solar eclipse could be visible in Jupiter, Florida, from 1:48:47 to 4:15:49 p.m. EDT with max viewing at 3:03:44 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024. Obscuration would be 49.81% and average cloud cover could be 51%.

What time is partial solar eclipse 2024 visible in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida?

According to timeanddate.com, the eclipse could be visible in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, from 1:48:32 p.m. to 4:15:32 p.m. EDT with max viewing at 3:03:27 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024. Obscuration could be 49% and average cloud cover could be 62%.

What time is partial solar eclipse 2024 visible in West Palm Beach, Florida?

According to timeanddate.com, the eclipse could be visible in West Palm Beach, Florida, from 1:48:41 to 4:15:24 p.m. with max viewing at 3:03:28 pm p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024. Obscuration could be 49% and average cloud cover could be 56%.

What time is partial solar eclipse visible in Wellington, Florida?

According to timeanddate.com, the eclipse could be visible in Wellington, Florida, from 1:44:08 p.m. to 4:15:21 p.m. ET with max viewing at 3:00:59 p.m. Obscuration could be 587and average cloud cover could be 56%.

What time is partial solar eclipse 2024 visible in Lake Worth Beach, Florida?

According to timeanddate.com, the eclipse could be visible in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, from 1:48:34 p.m. to 4:15:12 p.m. EDT with max viewing at 3:03:18 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024. Obscuration would be 48% and average cloud cover could be 60%.

What time is partial solar eclipse 2024 visible in Boynton Beach, Florida?

According to timeanddate.com, the eclipse could be visible in Boynton Beach, Florida, from 1:48:31 to 4:15:01 p.m. EDT with max viewing at 3:02 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024. Obscuration would be 48% and average cloud cover could be 60%.

What time is partial solar eclipse 2024 visible in Delray Beach, Florida?

According to timeanddate.com, the eclipse could be visible in Miami, Florida, from 1:48:30 to 4:14:54 p.m. EDT with max viewing at 3:03:06 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024. Obscuration would be 48% and average cloud cover could be 62%.

What time is partial solar eclipse visible in Boca Raton, Florida?

According to timeanddate.com, the eclipse could be visible in Sarasota, Florida, from 1:48:22 p.m. to 4:14:40 p.m. ET with max viewing at 3:02:55 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024. Obscuration would be 47% and average cloud cover could be 62%.

Can the Great American Eclipse, Total Solar Eclipse 2024 be seen in Florida?

Though Florida is not in the path of totality for the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse, the eclipse can still be seen via protective solar eclipse glasses, shadows on the ground or other creative (and safe) means.

In Florida, it's referred to as a partial solar eclipse, which starts at 12:35 p.m. CDT through 4:20 p.m. EDT Monday, April 8, 2024, according to timeanddate.com.

What time can I see 2024 solar eclipse in Florida?

Weather permitting, to see all phases of the total solar eclipse, you must be within the path of totality. According to a map on greatamericaneclipse.com, the U.S. path of totality for the Monday, April 8, 2024, eclipse covers parts of Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The total eclipse will not be visible from Florida — unless you watch it virtually from a livestream.

In the U.S., totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 p.m. CT and will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. ET on April 8, 2024. The state of Florida should have a 45% to 75% chance of "maximum partial eclipse," according to Great American Eclipse online. Expect to see a thin crescent shape to a thicker crescent shape.

Palm Beach County is not in the path of totality. Is it still called the Great American Solar Eclipse or Total Solar Eclipse?

In all parts of Florida, it's referred to as a partial solar eclipse since the Sunshine State is not in the path of totality.

Count-down guide to the partial solar eclipse in Palm Beach County

Here's everything you need to know about the eclipse, from best places to watch to how to watch safely.

Jennifer Sangalang contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Solar eclipse: When to view in Jupiter, Gardens, West Palm Beach, Boca