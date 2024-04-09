2024 Durham State of the City: ABC11 Preview

TechCrunch

Meta announced on Tuesday it's rolling out the ability for Messenger users to create shared albums in chats, send photos in high-definition, and share larger files up to 100MB in size. With these new features, Messenger is targeting people who tend to create shared albums or share HD images via services like Google Drive. Up until now, users have only been able to see a list of photos shared in a specific Messenger chat and couldn't group or organize them in any way.