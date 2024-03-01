With 2024 Daytona Bike Week commencing Police prepare with safety measures.

Friday marked the start of the 83rd annual Daytona Beach Bike Week. Motorcycle enthusiasts began making their way to Main Street and other areas of the city to take part in the ten-day event.

In anticipation of the crowds, police are beefing up security and preparing to work long days.

Chief Jakari Young said temporary lights and surveillance cameras have been added to areas where security may be lacking.

The department has also made progress like building a new beachside substation.

“That will help once the event transitions to Seabreeze in the evening,” said Young.

Owner of Midwest Motorcycle Ed “Heavy” Kastrul said crowds aren’t where they should be.

In the past, his shop would rent bikes for five days but because the business isn’t there, this year, it’s down to three.

“So I am seeing the effects of the economy, tightening the belts a little bit for the consumer but it is still a great rally,” said Kastrul.

Even so, heavy traffic is still expected. Police are asking all drivers and motorcyclists to be mindful of each other.

“If affects all public safety. Fire, hospitals, the trauma alerts all that. So, a very good successful event for us looks like very few if any trauma alert,” said Chief Young.

