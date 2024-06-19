2024 could be ‘busy fire year,’ according to Cal Fire

(KRON) — Fire officials are warning that 2024 could be a busy year for wildfires. There are currently 14 active wildfires burning in California, according to Cal Fire.

Two of the most destructive of those fires are in Northern California.

The Point Fire in Sonoma County has burned about 1,200 acres while the massive Sites Fire in Colusa County has burned about 15,500 acres. While the Point Fire is about 50% contained, the Sites Fire is only 5% contained and has the potential to get exponentially larger, according to Cal Fire.

San Francisco named worst-run city in United States, WalletHub study says

“Californians are seeing first-hand fires that have sparked across the state,” Cal Fire said in a statement. “If June is any indication, 2024 looks to be a busy fire year.”

Map: Cal Fire

In addition to the Sites and Point fires, the other big fires burning in California currently include the Post Fire near Gorman northwest of Los Angeles and the Aero Fire in Calaveras County. The Post Fire, which has burned more than 15,600 acres is “by far the most destructive of the active fires,” according to Cal Fire. The Post Fire is 39% contained.

The Aero Fire has destroyed 5,351 acres and is 5% contained. Three-hundred-seventy firefighters with 43 engines have responded to the blaze with air tankers flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow, Cal Fire said.

“The Governor and the legislature are giving us the tools to fight the fire we expect to see, but all firefighters need to be on the alert,” said Tim Edwards, President of Cal Fire Local 2881.

So far in 2024, there have been 2,156 wildfires which have burned more than 89,500 acres destroyed at least 22 structures, according to Cal Fire. Fires have spread quickly due to high winds, with many doubling overnight.

There have been no deaths this year in connection to the wildfires.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.