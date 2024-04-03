2024 city council elections: Here's who won the races for Anderson district seats

On Tuesday, April 2, the city of Anderson held general elections to determine four seats within the city council's single-member districts two, four, and six, and one at-large seat in district eight.

A total of five candidates ran for office as two of the four seat positions went unopposed and District six became open after current councilmember Rick Laughridge announced his retirement.

Unofficial results were announced at approximately 8:53 p.m., after polls closed at 7 p.m. with a total of 17,110 total registered voters within city limits.

Council members are elected to serve four-year terms. They can be re-elected after every term.

Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday evening's city council election races.

Judy Powell votes near poll clerk John Elsea, during Anderson city elections at Trinity United Methodist Church precinct, Anderson 6/1 in Anderson, S.C. Monday, April 2, 2024.

District Two Results

Incumbent Luis Martinez II won, unopposed with 78 total votes. Martinez II has been on the city council since April 11, 2022. This will be his second term.

Anderson City Council members Tony Stewart, left, and John Roberts join in the Pledge of Allegiance before unanimously approving the emergency ordinance requiring masks in retail establishments, barber shops and salons, at their meeting in the council chambers in Anderson Thursday, July 23, 2020.

District Four Results

Incumbent Tony Stewart won his district four re-election with 20 votes and will continue in his sixth term on city council. He has served in this role since July 1, 2000.

Stewart ran unopposed for his position.

District Six Results

Bryce Nivens and Greg Steele ran for the upcoming vacant District Six seat with Steele winning the race 168 to 77 total votes.

Steele will take over for current councilman Rick Laughridge who announced his retirement after 16 years. His current term will end on June 30, 2024.

"It was a tough decision, but I’m very proud of Anderson and happy that we have excellent young men willing to give up their time for their community," Laughridge said.

District 8 At-large Results

Incumbent John Roberts won re-election for his fourth term after running unopposed with 364 votes.

He has held the position since April 14, 2014.

– A.J. Jackson covers the food & dining scene, along with arts, entertainment and downtown culture for The Greenville News. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com, and follow him on X (formally Twitter) @ajhappened. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: 2024 Anderson SC city council municipal elections seat winners