2024 a ‘breakthrough session for Colorado’ lawmakers

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers wrapped up this year’s legislative session Wednesday night. Both parties are weighing in on what they see as wins and losses.

Democrats and Republicans said they are leaving the Capitol better than they found it this session, saying they worked together to set the state for the future.

“We got a lot accomplished in this session and I’m very happy with what our caucus was able to do, how we were able to do it, how we were able to come together and really make sure that we advocated for the people of Colorado that we represent,” House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese said.

Income tax, TABOR refunds

For the first time in several sessions, Republican lawmakers said they felt accomplished after working to get several key ideas passed. House Republican leaders said they focused on issues hitting families the hardest.

“We finally got income tax reduction, something Republicans have advocated for for years,” Pugliese said. “I said, governor, let’s do that together, and we finally were in a place where Democrats agree that we can do that. And the income tax will be reduced to 4.25%.”

The governor also agreed that restructuring refunds under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR, to distribute those dollars through tax credits is a win for families who need to make ends meet.

Affordable housing

Democratic lawmakers are also touting bipartisan work to spur more affordable housing through the development of accessory dwelling units in the state and plans to bolster the state’s transit system, along with more transit near housing that did not get as much support across the aisle.

“Whether it’s housing, affordability, transit, water, education and all of the other fascinating policy issues we entertained, this was a breakthrough session for Colorado,” House Speaker Julie McCluskie said.

Property taxes

The deal reached to stop a spike in property taxes is still a big focal point among both parties. Republicans are torn over whether they would support ballot initiatives brought by Advance Colorado that propose a bigger reduction, but questions about how it would address money for services that lawmakers already accounted for in the new bill remain.

“I’m fully supportive of tax relief for Coloradans. Whether those two ballot initiatives are the right approach or not, I’m not ready to commit to that,” state Sen. Cleave Simpson said. “Let’s take this win and its $1.3 billion in property tax relief for Coloradans, close the gate on that one and think about what are the next steps, the most appropriate way to provide necessary tax relief to Coloradans.”

Voters will have a lot to decide on

Lawmakers also sent multiple questions to the ballot this year. With the referred ballot questions and citizen initiatives, lawmakers said this may be the longest ballot the state has ever seen.

