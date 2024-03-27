2024 BMW i5 Takes the 5-Series Sedan Electric



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



BMW’s 5-Series has been a staple of the brand’s portfolio for over 50 years and has been the home to many of its greatest hits. However, with time comes change. The latest generation of BMW’s venerable 5-Series also ushered in the era of a battery-electric 5-Series. Dubbed the i5, this takes two BMW naming conventions and stuffs them into one.

The battery-electric i5 takes the bones of BMW’s latest 5-Series and integrates a pair of electric motors and a battery pack under the floor. Available in single motor and a pair of dual-motor versions, all BMW i5 models share a common 81.2-kWh battery pack.



On this episode of Quick Spin, Autoweek associate editor Emmet White hops behind the wheel of BMW’s i5, takes you on a guided tour of this all-electric sedan, and highlights some of his favorite features before taking you along on a live drive review.

White also chats with host Wesley Wren about the various i5 models, the competitive set, and how this battery-electric 5-Series stacks up against its internal-combustion counterpart. Closing the show, the pair break down what makes the ’25 BMW i5 special.

Tune in below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever podcasts are played.