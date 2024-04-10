2024 Atlantic hurricane season: Download the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Hurricane Guide

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is getting you ready for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE ACTION NEWS JAX FIRST ALERT WEATHER 2024 HURRICANE PREPARATION GUIDE:

2024 HurricanePreparationGuide Small.web2 by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

You can download or view the First Alert Weather Hurricane Guide above. In the guide, you will find supply lists, shelter information and what to do with your pets if a storm is approaching.

Colorado State University is predicting another active hurricane season, so now is the time to get prepared.

GET PREPARED: Download the First Alert Weather app to get weather alerts sent straight to your mobile device



