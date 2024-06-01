2024 Atlantic hurricane season has begun. See predictions, storm tracker

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins today, June 1.

It's one nobody is looking forward to, especially if predictions come true that this will be an extremely active season.

Based on historical averages, a typical hurricane season has 14 named storms. The 2024 season could double that and AccuWeather forecasters are warning the season could break the 2020 record of 30 named storms.

Meteorologists attribute predictions for a hyperactive season on two factors: La Niña and record warm water temperatures. Both favor the development and strengthening of tropical cyclones.

Add to that concerns about storms rapidly growing stronger, especially if it happens close to shore — giving residents less time time react — and there are good reasons for those concerns about this season.

Hurricane season dates: When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Hurricane season is two weeks longer in the eastern Pacific, starting May 15. In the Central Pacific, the dates are the same as in the Atlantic, from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Countdown clock: When will 2024 hurricane season end?

When is Florida hurricane season?

There is no such thing as a "Florida hurricane season," although that doesn't stop people from Googling the phrase.

Storms that threaten Florida are covered under the Atlantic hurricane season advisories and outlooks issued by the National Hurricane Center.

The Atlantic basin covers the Atlantic Ocean north of the equator, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane season predictions 2024

National Hurricane Center: The National Hurricane Center is predicting there is an 85% chance of an above-normal season, a 10% chance of a near normal season and a 5% chance for a below normal season.

NHC forecasters predict:

17-25 named storms

8-13 hurricanes

4-7 major hurricanes

A major hurricane is a Category 3 storm or higher, with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

AccuWeather: AccuWeather is predicting this season has the potential to break the all-time record of 30 named storms in one season.

20-25 named storms

8-12 hurricanes

4-7 major hurricanes

4-6 direct U.S. impacts

Colorado State University: CSU's 2024 Atlantic hurricane season forecast calls for:

23 named storms

11 hurricanes

5 major hurricanes

Hurricane tracker: How to track tropical storms, hurricanes

Hurricane names for 2024 Atlantic season

Names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season were last used in 2018 and will be used again in 2030 unless any are retired and replaced by the World Meteorological Organization.

Here are the 2024 hurricane names:

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

Hurricane categories. What's the difference between a Category 1 and Category 5 storm?

Hurricanes are rated on the the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1 to 5 rating is based only on a hurricane's maximum sustained wind speed. It does not take into account other potentially deadly hazards such as storm surge, rainfall flooding, and tornadoes, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The categories and type of damage are:

Category 1: Sustained winds: 74-95 mph Damage: Very dangerous winds will produce some damage: Well-constructed frame homes could have damage to roof, shingles, vinyl siding and gutters. Large branches of trees will snap and shallowly rooted trees may be toppled. Extensive damage to power lines and poles likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days.

Category 2: Sustained winds: 96-110 mph Damage: Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage: Well-constructed frame homes could sustain major roof and siding damage. Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads. Near-total power loss is expected with outages that could last from several days to weeks.

Category 3: Sustained winds: 111-129 mph Damage: Devastating damage will occur: Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.

Category 4: Sustained winds: 130-156 mph Damage: Catastrophic damage will occur: Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Category 5: Sustained winds: 157 mph or higher Damage: Catastrophic damage will occur: A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.



Save on hurricane supplies by shopping during Florida sales tax holiday

Florida's disaster preparedness sales tax holiday will happen twice in 2024, with the first two-week period starting June 1.

There are two, two-week sales tax holidays in 2024 to help residents prepare for disasters.

The 2024 holidays are:

June 1-June 14

Aug. 24-Sept. 6

Eligible items included in the tax-free holiday include:

A portable generator used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage with a sales price of $3,000 or less.

A tarpaulin or other flexible waterproof sheeting with a sales price of $100 or less.

An item normally sold as, or generally advertised as, a ground anchor system or tie-down kit with a sales price of $100 or less.

A smoke detector or smoke alarm with a sales price of $70 or less.

A fire extinguisher with a sales price of $70 or less.

A carbon monoxide detector with a sales price of $70 or less.

A nonelectric food storage cooler with a sales price of $60 or less.

A portable power bank with a sales price of $60 or less.

A gas or diesel fuel tank with a sales price of $50 or less.

A portable self-powered radio, two-way radio, or weather-band radio with a sales price of $50 or less.

A package of AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, or 9-volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries, with a sales price of $50 or less.

A portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas) with a sales price of $40 or less, including: flashlights, lanterns and candles.

Eligible light sources and radios qualify for the exemption, even if electrical cords are included in the purchase.

Reusable ice (ice packs) with a sales price of $20 or less.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Hurricane season 2024: Busy season expected. 8 things to know