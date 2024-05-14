2024 Armed Forces Parade coming to Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department released details on the upcoming 2024 Armed Forces Parade.

Authorities explain the 2024 Armed Forces Parade is scheduled for May 18 and will be preceded by the Heroes of All Kinds 5K race.

Set up for the race will start at 8:30 a.m. and the race will kick off at 9:00 a.m., according to the release.

Police say the parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. and wrap up at about 12:30 p.m.

Race Route: Courtesy of the Scranton Police Department

Parade Route: Courtesy of the Scranton Police Department

From 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., police explain there will be no parking along the parade route, which will be enforced by towing when necessary.

Authorities say the Marketplace at Steamtown will be accessible at the Lackawanna Mifflin Entrance and from South Washington Avenue in Southside.

