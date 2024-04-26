2024 Aquidneck Island National Police Parade returns in May. What you need to know

One hundred and thirty-six officers who lost their lives in the line of duty will be honored at the 2024 Aquidneck Island National Police Parade.

Here's a look at what to know.

When does the Aquidneck Island National Police Parade take place?

The Aquidneck Island National Police Parade will be on Sunday, May 5. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in front of the Hampton Inn, 317 West Main Road, Middletown. The parade kicks off at 11:50 a.m. traveling towards Newport, South on Broadway, and ends in Washington Square.

The 2023 Aquidneck Island National Police Parade made it's way through Newport Sunday afternoon with 60 bands, civil entities and police departments marching. The annual event honored the 245 officers that lost their lives in the line of duty in 2022. Two honorary members, Newport Police Department Retired Chief Gary Silva, and Providence Police Department Retired Colonel Hugh Clements were also recognized.

New England police officers among the honored

The parade will honor Hartford Police Detective Robert Garten, who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 6, 2023, after a motor vehicle accident; Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 6, 2023, after a motor vehicle accident, and Connecticut State Police K9 Broko, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 21, 2023, while protecting his handler.

Hartford, Connecticut, police, as well as Detective Robert Garten’s family; Waltham, Massachusetts, police, as well asOfficer Paul Tracey’s family will be in attendance and marching.

The parade will continue to honor the 136 officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty in 2023 and those whohave lost their lives in the years prior.

To start the parade there will be a dedication ceremony and singing of the National Anthem.

Departments will be given first and second-place awards for best cruiser, best uniform and best honor guard. More than 30 police departments and over 10 different bands are scheduled to attend.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 2024 Aquidneck Island National Police Parade returns to Newport