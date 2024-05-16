2024-25 school budgets go to vote Tuesday: What's on the ballot in Binghamton, Vestal, U-E

Southern Tier residents will vote on proposed 2024-25 school budgets across area districts Tuesday.

In addition to the budget, residents will decide several school board races and propositions. Polls will be open for this year’s school budget elections until 8 p.m. in most districts.

Here's what's on the ballot for voters in the Binghamton, Vestal and Union-Endicott school districts.

Binghamton High School

Binghamton 2024-25 budget proposal: What to know

Binghamton City School District residents will vote on a $150 million budget for the 2024-25 school year on Tuesday, weighing a spending plan that would increase the tax levy by 2.05%.

The $150,961,791 budget represents a 5.33% increase from the 2023-2024 school year. In a newsletter sent out to the district community, Binghamton Superintendent Tonia Thompson said the bulk of the increase stems from "the ever-growing cost of health care."

Included in the spending plan is a $100,000 small capital project to add an exterior warning system to Binghamton High School. The district will allocate $300,000 to purchase six new vans for home visitor liaisons and to increase student attendance and an additional $670,480 for costs associated with employee benefits.

Other programs supported by the proposed budget include instrumental music instruction beginning in third grade, alternative, hands-on instructional models for middle and high school students and 18 pathways programsfor high school students.

In addition to the budget, city school district voters will elect three people to the Binghamton Board of Education on May 21. Five people are vying for the seats: Mary Ann Callahan, Shaunté Middleton, Steve Seepersaud, Salka Valerio and Paul White.

How to vote: Voting will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the First Ward Senior Center on Clinton Street, St. Patrick's School on Oak Street, St. Thomas Aquinas Church on Aquinas Street, MacArthur Elementary School on Vestal Avenue, Centenary United Methodist Church on Chenango Street, the American Legion on Robinson Street, First Baptist Church on Baldwin Street and the Cornell Cooperative Extension on Upper Front Street. Call 762-8100 ext. 319 or email browns@binghamtonschools.org to confirm your polling location. For more information about the Binghamton 2024-25 budget, visit binghamtonschools.org

Vestal 2024-25 budget proposal: What to know

Vestal Central School District residents will vote on a $90 million budget for the 2024-25 school year on Tuesday, weighing a spending plan that would increase the tax levy by 1.77%.

The $90,856,822 budget represents a 0.81% increase from the 2023-2024 school year, with cuts in the capital and administrative components.

In the district's budget newsletter, Vestal School Board President Kathryn Egan and Vestal Superintendent Clifford Kasson pointed to a "difficult budget cycle" impacted by increased costs from inflation and a lack of an annual increase in state aid. With those factors, the district said it "has been forced to trim its budget," which has resulted in "a reduction in staff through both layoffs and attrition."

Included in the budget is a small capital project to install additional cameras in the high school corridors and stairwells, and pole-mounted security cameras in the front parking lot.

Vestal residents will also vote on a proposition that would authorize the board to purchase school buses, vans or SUVs scheduled to be replaced.

In addition to the budget, Vestal voters will elect three people to its board of education on May 21. Four people are vying for the seats: Chadwin Smith, Eric LaClair, Amanda Atkinson and Sumeeta Chaudhri.

How to vote: Voting will be held at the Vestal Central Junior Building on Main Street from 12-8 p.m. Tuesday. For more information about the Vestal 2024-25 budget, visit vestal.stier.org

Union-Endicott 2024-25 budget proposal: What to know

Union-Endicott Central School District residents will vote on a $105 million budget for the 2024-25 school year on Tuesday, weighing a spending plan that would increase the tax levy by 0.74%.

The $105,028,393 budget represents a 5.63% increase from the 2023-2024 school year.

In the district's budget newsletter, Union-Endicott Superintendent Nicole Wolfe pointed to highlights including "continuation of enrichment programs, middle school lunch and learn sessions, our beloved fall and spring festivals, and the Tiger Nation program."

Included in the spending plan are the addition of three new bus monitors, two English as a New Language teachers, additional teachers for Academic Intervention Services and a full-time special education teacher.

A small capital project will continue replacing lighting in district schools with LED lights, specifically at the high school.

Union-Endicott residents will also vote on two propositions. One would authorize the board to purchase three 65-passenger buses and two 42-passenger buses. The other would authorize the purchase of the 86-acre property on Union Center Highway adjacent to Ann G. McGuinness Elementary School.

In addition to the budget, Union-Endicott voters will elect one person to its board of education on May 21. Three people are vying for the seat: Maria Fronek, Nathan Hanzalik and Dick Testa.

How to vote: Voting will be held at the U-E district office on Main Street in Endicott from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. For more information about the Union-Endicott 2024-25 budget, visit uek12.org.

