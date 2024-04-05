2021 Dothan murder case heads to a grand jury

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The case of a Dothan man accused of killing his friend in 2021 has now been sent to a Houston County grand jury.

Ty’Shauwn Bryant appeared before a judge on Friday morning for a preliminary hearing. He is charged with the murder of Imari Glanton.

On October 1, 2021, the Dothan Police Department responded to a firearm assault in the 700 block of Monroe Street, according to DPD.

Reports show the victim, Imari Glanton, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Multiple eyewitnesses were at the scene and police say no one was willing to testify in the case at first because they were scared for their lives, but they now say they have people that are willing to testify in the case.

Authorities say Bryant is also charged with the murder of 50-year-old Christina Moore which occurred on South Lena Street in Dothan. Moore was shot and killed while she slept in her home on September 6, 2020.

Bryant went on the run after Moore’s murder until he was captured by the U.S. Marshals on November 30, 2021, in Newnan, Georgia, reports show.

Bryant is still awaiting trial for Moore’s 2020 murder.

