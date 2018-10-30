The 2020 Toyota Supra Is Finally Officially Debuting in January at the Detroit Auto Show

From Car and Driver

The new Toyota Supra sports car is almost here-and we mean it this time. Toyota has finally given an official release date for the highly anticipated return of the Supra nameplate: It will make its debut in January 2019 at the Detroit auto show. After that, production for the 2020 Toyota Supra will begin sometime in the first half of 2019. As is often the case with desirable new models, the first example of the car will be auctioned for charity.

Even Toyota itself admits that the Supra is "one of the worst-kept secrets in the automotive industry." We've been hearing about this car for years now, and the heightened sense of anticipation has existed ever since Toyota showed the FT-1 concept nearly five years ago. Since then, we've learned nearly all there is to know about the new Supra, which shares its underpinnings and engine with the BMW Z4 roadster.

The Supra, which will be offered only as a coupe, will initially come with a BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. Output is expected to be somewhere between 330 and 380 horsepower, depending on which rumors you believe, and will be routed through the rear wheels. A turbocharged four-cylinder engine may join the lineup later on, and-we hope-a manual transmission may be coming later as well.

We drove a prototype of the 2020 Supra earlier this year and found it to be delightful to pilot on a racetrack, with plenty of differentiation between it and its BMW sibling. As pictured above, the Supra has been running around in light camouflage with its A90 code name emblazoned all over it for months now, giving us a good indication of what it'll look like in final production form. Stay tuned for more details to come as we rapidly approach the long-awaited car's real, actual reveal.

