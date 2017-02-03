2020 Porsche 911 Coupe and Convertible Spied!

What It Is: The next-generation Porsche 911, internally called 992. While it retains the trademark rear-engine layout, it represents a major step forward, comparable to the switch from the 997 to the all-new 991 in late 2011. As ever, the styling of the 911 is treated in an evolutionary manner, and for the casual observer, it will be difficult to tell it apart from the current model—particularly given the camouflage on these test mules. The brand’s many fans, however, will find it easy to spot the slightly altered proportions, the new head- and taillights, the wide rear spoiler, and the wider track.

Why It Matters: Because it’s the 911. The model is the quintessential sports car and one of the longest-running and most successful vehicles ever. In the late 1970s, Porsche planned to kill the 911 in favor of the 924 and 928, two models that have long since exited the autobahn—permanently. The 911’s steep price underscores its status as an undeniable symbol of wealth, but it doesn’t foster the same jealousy and sniping that many supercars sometimes do.

Even though its oddball layout, with its engine mounted wholly behind the rear axle, poses incredible dynamic challenges, Porsche’s engineers have thoroughly refined and tamed the beast over the decades. As ever, it’s among the best-handling sports cars in the world. The new model needs to maintain the 911’s essence while updating it sufficiently to keep an edge over increasingly strong competition.

Platform: Although the next-generation 911’s engine will still reside behind the rear axle, the powerplant may move forward in the chassis by an inch or so. A mid-engine layout was considered, but such a car would lose its vestigial rear seats, a distinctive proposition in the segment. The new electronics architecture will have much more commonality with that of the Panamera and the upcoming new Cayenne, since Porsche would like the 911 to offer improved telematics and infotainment systems as well as more comfort and driver-assistance features.

Powertrain: As it is now, the next-gen 911 will be powered by a range of turbocharged flat-six engines in conjunction with rear- or all-wheel drive. The lineup will start with the Carrera and its 3.0-liter flat six, rated at around 400 horsepower, with the Carrera S and GTS each adding another 20 to 30 horses or so. The uplevel Turbo and Turbo S models, currently fitted with 3.8-liter engines, may keep their larger displacement, but we suspect they may shrink to 3.0 liters as well.

