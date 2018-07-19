2019 Toyota Supra Has Same Body Rigidity As Lexus LFA

Tada knows that some Supra fans might not accept the new one, but it might be the last non-electrified sports coupe from Toyota.

We still don't officially know what the new Toyota Supra looks like, but chief engineer Tetsuya Tada is starting to open up about what the motoring world can expect about the upcoming sports coupe. It might be the last vehicle like this from Toyota.

Dynamically, Tada set high goals for the new Supra. "It’s actually the same level of rigidity as the Lexus LFA supercar, and it has been achieved without using carbon fiber so we could keep the price point at an affordable level. That was the most difficult thing to achieve," Tada told Toyota in a blog post about the vehicle's development. The team had "a specific ratio of wheelbase and track in mind" when creating the Supra to give the machine a specific driving balance. The new coupe has a wider track than the Toyota 86 but the wheelbase is actually shorter. The center of gravity is lower, too.

Get The Full Scoop On The Supra:

2019 Toyota Supra Confirmed To Offer A Four-Cylinder OptionSee All Five Toyota Supra Generations Together For The First Time

Tada has been working on the Supra project since 2012. "The normal cycle for car development is around three years but with this project we wanted to make absolutely sure it was right," he said.

Now, Tada looks forward to hearing what Supra fans think of the new car, but he knows they might not be happy. "Thinking back to the introduction of the GT86, some owners of classic AE86 models were quite hard to please and were very critical of the new car. So it may be similar with this car. I know there are hardcore owners of the previous generations out there and it may be hard to convince them just by introducing a new car," he said.

2019 Toyota Supra teasers More