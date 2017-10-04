2019 Range Rover Sport P400e: The Start of Land Rover's Electrified Future

On the road, an electric-powered car feels and sounds remarkably different from one where a gasoline-powered engine is providing the motivation. But we haven’t talked a lot about what it’s like to drive off-road on electric power. And that’s because there aren’t many electrified vehicles that actually can go off-road. Come next summer, however, Land Rover will introduce a vehicle that can do exactly that, at least for a few miles: the 2019 Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid.

The Range Rover Sport P400e is the first model from Jaguar Land Rover that is capable of sourcing some of its propulsion energy directly from the electrical grid. It becomes the sixth member of the Range Rover Sport’s expansive powertrain portfolio, which also includes a 254-hp turbo-diesel V-6, a supercharged gasoline V-6 in 340- and 380-hp states of tune, and a supercharged V-8 in 518- and 575-hp strengths. Power-wise, the hybrid nestles into the middle of that pack, combining a 296-hp version of JLR’s turbocharged 2.0-liter Ingenium inline-four engine and a 114-hp electric motor for a total system output of 398 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque. Naught to 60 mph should require no more than 6.3 seconds, says Land Rover, with the vehicle topping out at 137 mph—that’s on-road, we assume.

The P400e’s 13.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack is tucked beneath the cargo floor, while the electric motor is housed inside the ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, alongside the 7.0-kW charger and behind the longitudinally mounted four-cylinder. Grid power enters the P400e via a charge port located behind the Land Rover badge in the grille.

The P400e offers two driving modes: Parallel Hybrid mode is the default setting wherein the engine and battery provide power as needed, not unlike most conventional hybrids; EV mode allows the P400e to travel purely on electricity for up to 31 miles at speeds up to 85 mph when starting with a fully charged battery pack. In Parallel Hybrid mode, a Predictive Energy Optimization function can maximize efficiency by utilizing GPS altitude and navigation information when one’s destination has been entered into the system. A Save function, also in Parallel Hybrid mode, allows a certain amount of battery power to be preserved in the event one wants to save their battery for a particular time when zero-emissions and/or silent motoring is desired—say, in an emissions-regulated urban setting or, more interestingly, in the woods as one seeks the perfect campsite without disturbing the peace.

