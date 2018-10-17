2019 Porsche Macan: New Look, New V-6s, More Power

From Car and Driver

UPDATE 10/17/18: Porsche has announced a base price for the refreshed Macan, which starts at $50,950 for the four-cylinder model. We have updated our story accordingly.



Behind the familiar face of the 2019 Porsche Macan lie some significant changes. Porsche took the wraps off the freshened Macan in Shanghai, giving us our first look at the revised SUV, which has new engines, a new infotainment system, and other new features.

As before, the Macan is based on the Volkswagen Group’s first-generation MLB modular-longitudinal architecture. The Macan’s front-end changes are basically limited to LED headlights and redesigned front air intakes, but the rear gets a new LED taillight strip that stretches across the entire width of the vehicle, thus enhancing the family resemblance with the new Cayenne and the Panamera. Wheel sizes range up to 21 inches, and there are new paint colors and trim options. The Turbo is differentiated with its own fascias and bumpers that won’t be shared with any other version, including the likely GTS variant.





Inside, the 7.0-inch infotainment screen has been replaced by a new 11.0-inch touchscreen, with the air vents moving below the screen to make room. The configurable system resembles the Cayenne’s and Panamera’s in design and function. The voice-control function is said to offer improved responses and software.

The optional Sport Chrono package still brings the somewhat pretentious stopwatch that sits atop the dashboard but now also adds a round switch on the steering wheel for selecting from the available driving modes. In the center is the Sport Response button-as seen in other Porsche models-that sharpens the car’s reactions immediately. The optional GT Sport steering wheel, which is smaller than before, is borrowed from the 911, and the options list also includes an air ionizer for the esoterically inclined.





Porsche hasn’t confirmed the engine lineup for the United States, but we expect the base turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four to get a power jump from the current 252 horsepower to about 300. Both V-6 engines are new to the SUV: The Macan S will get a single-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 making around 350 horsepower, while the Macan Turbo is fitted with a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 that should be good for an additional 90 or so horses. We expect a GTS model in between, and the Turbo could once again be offered with a Performance package for even more power. All engines are mated to a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic. Porsche won’t offer a plug-in-hybrid powertrain in the Macan.