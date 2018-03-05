2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan: More Muscle for the Middle C

While Mercedes-AMG’s ludicrously powerful, V-8–powered “63” models tend to get the headlines when it comes to performance cars with three-pointed stars on their hoods, the recently introduced “43” models, with their snappy twin-turbo V-6s, have proved to be eminently wonderful things. Take this car, the winsome Mercedes-AMG C43 sedan, which promises to become an even better thing with the introduction of the refreshed 2019 model at the Geneva International Motor Show.

On the outside, the new C43 shares its redesigned LED head- and taillamps with the just-refreshed 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-class sedan, while ditching the outgoing model’s glitzy grille inset in favor of a simple bisected “twin-blade” treatment, à la the Mercedes-AMG C63. More aggressive front and rear bumpers, “aerodynamically optimized” wheel designs, and quad round exhaust outlets are also new for 2019. Inside, the refreshed C43 will offer optional fully digital gauges in addition to the new, standard 10.3-inch display screen perched atop the center stack. The interior also gains new trim and upholstery options and a redesigned AMG steering wheel.

Just as important for keeping the C43 competitive with the excellent Audi S4 and a likely M340i version of the upcoming next-gen BMW 3-series is the injection of 23 more horsepower for its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6. Now endowed with 385 horsepower, the freshly invigorated mill will turn its newfound grunt into forward motion with the help of Mercedes-AMG’s rear-biased 4Matic all-wheel-drive system and nine-speed automatic transmission. This enhanced powertrain will likely find its way into the C43 coupe and cabriolet models (along with some of the styling updates) as well as the AMG 43 versions of other models, including the GLC43 crossover and the E43 sedan.

No word yet on pricing for the freshened C43 sedan, but we should know how much Mercedes will charge by the time the car arrives at dealerships in the United States by the end of the year.